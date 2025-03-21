Friday, March 21, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bumrah fitness: MI pacer returns to NCA to assess readiness for IPL 2025

Bumrah fitness: MI pacer returns to NCA to assess readiness for IPL 2025

The pace ace returns for a second assessment; MI hopeful but realistic. His availability-whether full, partial, or nil-will likely be determined during this visit.

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jasprit Bumrah is back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru—again. The India and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead, who had visited the facility just over a week ago, has returned for what may be the decisive assessment of his fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His availability—whether full, partial, or nil—will likely be determined during this visit.
 
Return of the kingmaker?
 
This is Bumrah’s second visit in quick succession. During his earlier trip, discomfort while bowling raised alarms. After observing his run-up and action, NCA officials advised a break, suggesting corrective exercises and postponement of a clearance decision.
 
 
This time, however, the atmosphere feels different. The word from inside the camp is cautiously optimistic. If Bumrah bowls without pain, a green signal could follow. Yet, sources suggest it will be at least another week before he is match-fit—ruling him out of Mumbai Indians’ opening two fixtures. 

Jayawardene: ‘He is in good spirits’
 
Speaking on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene offered a hopeful update. “He just started that progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner,” he said at a media interaction.
 
Jayawardene acknowledged the challenge of missing Bumrah. “Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years.” 
 
Meanwhile, in the Royals’ camp…
 
While Mumbai waits on its leader of the bowling pack, Rajasthan Royals face their own dilemma. Sanju Samson, recovering from surgery on his right index finger, is expected to return to the NCA next month for a second round of clearance tests.
 
Samson has received partial clearance—he is fit to bat but has not yet been permitted to resume wicketkeeping duties. In the interim, Rajasthan Royals have opted to deploy him as an impact player and temporarily handed over the captaincy to Riyan Parag. A reassessment after three matches will determine if Samson can return behind the stumps. 
 
 Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
     

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians India cricket team

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

