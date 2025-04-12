From PBKS to MI: Highest successful run chases witnessed in IPL history

With Punjab Kings setting a mammoth 246-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have given SRH an explosive start to the hosts in their pursuit of chasing the 2nd highest target of the season.
The highest successful run chase in Hyderabad came back in 2023 when SRH chased down 217 against Rajasthan Royals at home. The task is tougher this time but the way things are going SRh fans will be forward to history being made tonight.
|Highest successfull run chases in IPL history
|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Against
|Date
|1
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|262/2
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|26/04/24
|2
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|226/6
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|27/09/20
|3
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|224/8
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|16/04/24
|4
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|219/6
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|01/05/21
|5
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|217/7
|Deccan Chargers (DC)
|24/04/08
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|217/6
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|07/05/23
|7
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|216/4
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|03/05/23
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|215/6
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|19/05/24
|9
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|214/3
|Gujarat Lions (GL)
|04/05/17
|10
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|214/4
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|30/04/23