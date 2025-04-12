Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / From PBKS to MI: Highest successful run chases witnessed in IPL history

From PBKS to MI: Highest successful run chases witnessed in IPL history

The task is tougher this time but the way things are going SRh fans will be forward to history being made tonight.

SRH vs PBKS

SRH vs PBKS

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Punjab Kings setting a mammoth 246-run target for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have given SRH an explosive start to the hosts in their pursuit of chasing the 2nd highest target of the season.
 
The highest successful run chase in Hyderabad came back in 2023 when SRH chased down 217 against Rajasthan Royals at home. The task is tougher this time but the way things are going SRh fans will be forward to history being made tonight. 
Highest successfull run chases in IPL history
Rank Team Score Against Date
1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 262/2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 26/04/24
2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 226/6 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 27/09/20
3 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 224/8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 16/04/24
4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 219/6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 01/05/21
5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 217/7 Deccan Chargers (DC) 24/04/08
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 217/6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 07/05/23
7 Mumbai Indians (MI) 216/4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 03/05/23
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 215/6 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 19/05/24
9 Delhi Capitals (DC) 214/3 Gujarat Lions (GL) 04/05/17
10 Mumbai Indians (MI) 214/4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 30/04/23
 
 

More From This Section

Shami

IPL 2025: Shami leaks 75 runs in 4 overs; PBKS hit 246 runs in Hyderabad

RR vs RCB

IPL 2025: RR vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Prabhsimran Singh

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings register their 2nd highest powerplay score vs SRH

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025 points table: GT, LSG, PBKS, SRH rankings; purple, orange cap list

LSG vs GT highlights

LSG vs GT HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: LSG ends GT's four-match win streak in Lucknow

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Live ScoreGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon