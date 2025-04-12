Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings register their 2nd highest powerplay score vs SRH

On a batting friendly pitch, Punjab Kings registered their second highest powerplay score against Hyderabad, scoring 89/1 in the first 6 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Punjab Kings had an explosive start to their innings courtesy of a fiery start provided to them courtesy of openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya who steered their side to 50 in just 3 overs on the night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on the night.
 
On a batting friendly pitch, Punjab Kings registered their second highest powerplay score against Hyderabad, scoring 89/1 in the first 6 overs.  Check SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Highest powerplay totals for PBKS 
93/1 vs KKR, 2024
89/1 vs SRH, 2025*

86/1 vs SRH, 2014
83/1 vs RCB, 2022
 
 
While Priyansh Arya was dismissed on 42 off just 23 balls, it was Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer who continued the onslaught for the visitors tonight.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

