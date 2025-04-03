IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match will feature last season's finalists. The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday evening, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, after a disappointing performance in their previous match, find themselves at the bottom of the points table.
On the other hand, SRH have suffered two consecutive losses. This upcoming game is crucial for both teams, as one will finally end their losing streak and earn two important points in the competition.
Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 2
Wins: 1
Losses: 1
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 50
Pat Cummins' captaincy record in IPL 2025
Total matches: 16
Matches won: 9
Matches lost: 7
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 56.25
KKR playing 11 vs SRH
In a repeat of last year's final, KKR would be looking to get another win in the league, especially in front of their home fans. Rahane and co. would likely be going for the same eleven with Narine also returning for the side in the last game.
KKR playing 11 and impact subs: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya
SRH playing 11 vs KKR
With 2 consecutive losses in the league, Cummins and co. would be looking at their line-up and thinking whether or not to tweak something in the upcoming match against the defending champions. Their batting line-up hasn't been at their best recently and they would probably be going with the same eleven hoping that the poor form is shrugged of as soon as possible.
SRH playing 11 (probable):
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
SRH squad for IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga. Check out players' match up ahead of KKR vs SRH here. The players battle stats will help you to create Kolkata vs Hyderabad fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.
|KKR vs SRH: Players match ups (overall full details)
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Harshal Patel
|IPL
|4
|20
|1
|20
|133
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Harshal Patel
|T20s
|5
|37
|1
|37
|148
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Jaydev Unadkat
|IPL
|5
|30
|3
|10
|100
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Mohammed Shami
|IPL
|7
|86
|0
|172
|Andre Russell
|Adam Zampa
|T20s
|11
|99
|3
|33
|190
|Andre Russell
|Harshal Patel
|IPL
|4
|35
|2
|17.5
|135
|Andre Russell
|Mohammed Shami
|IPL
|8
|99
|2
|49.5
|248
|Andre Russell
|Mohammed Shami
|T20s
|9
|107
|2
|53.5
|238
|Andre Russell
|Rahul Chahar
|IPL
|6
|39
|0
|118
|Manish Pandey
|Abhishek Sharma
|IPL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Manish Pandey
|Abhishek Sharma
|T20s
|2
|8
|2
|4
|100
|Manish Pandey
|Adam Zampa
|T20s
|3
|2
|2
|1
|22
|Manish Pandey
|Jaydev Unadkat
|IPL
|7
|35
|2
|17.5
|90
|Manish Pandey
|Jaydev Unadkat
|T20s
|9
|39
|4
|9.8
|83
|Manish Pandey
|Mohammed Shami
|IPL
|9
|35
|3
|11.7
|88
|Manish Pandey
|Pat Cummins
|IPL
|3
|25
|0
|109
|Manish Pandey
|Rahul Chahar
|IPL
|5
|24
|1
|24
|100
|Moeen Ali
|Adam Zampa
|T20s
|7
|36
|3
|12
|133
|Moeen Ali
|Harshal Patel
|T20s
|7
|37
|2
|18.5
|119
|Moeen Ali
|Mohammed Shami
|T20s
|7
|35
|0
|121
|Moeen Ali
|Pat Cummins
|T20s
|4
|16
|1
|16
|73
|Moeen Ali
|Rahul Chahar
|IPL
|5
|30
|2
|15
|115
|Quinton de Kock
|Harshal Patel
|T20s
|10
|85
|0
|142
|Quinton de Kock
|Jaydev Unadkat
|IPL
|5
|53
|0
|147
|Quinton de Kock
|Mohammed Shami
|IPL
|7
|54
|3
|18
|150
|Quinton de Kock
|Pat Cummins
|T20s
|7
|69
|1
|69
|192
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Mohammed Shami
|IPL
|3
|38
|1
|38
|224
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Pat Cummins
|IPL
|4
|32
|0
|133
|Rinku Singh
|Harshal Patel
|IPL
|3
|31
|2
|15.5
|172
|Rovman Powell
|Adam Zampa
|T20s
|8
|75
|1
|75
|127
|Sunil Narine
|Jaydev Unadkat
|IPL
|5
|19
|3
|6.3
|86
|Sunil Narine
|Pat Cummins
|IPL
|2
|19
|2
|9.5
|271
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Harshal Patel
|IPL
|4
|16
|1
|16
|80
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Harshal Patel
|T20s
|5
|23
|2
|11.5
|96
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Jaydev Unadkat
|IPL
|2
|32
|0
|152
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Jaydev Unadkat
|T20s
|5
|63
|1
|185
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rahul Chahar
|T20s
|4
|26
|1
|26
|104
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rahul Chahar
|T20s
|6
|42
|2
|21
|127
|Abhishek Sharma
|Andre Russell
|IPL
|4
|11
|2
|5.5
|122
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunil Narine
|IPL
|4
|39
|0
|177
|Abhishek Sharma
|Vaibhav Arora
|IPL
|3
|15
|1
|15
|94
|Abhishek Sharma
|Vaibhav Arora
|T20s
|4
|16
|1
|16
|80
|Abhishek Sharma
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|IPL
|3
|28
|1
|28
|200
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Anrich Nortje
|T20s
|6
|43
|1
|43
|165
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Harshit Rana
|IPL
|4
|29
|2
|14.5
|153
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunil Narine
|T20s
|6
|43
|0
|139
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|T20s
|7
|69
|3
|23
|186
|Ishan Kishan
|Anrich Nortje
|T20s
|11
|91
|2
|45.5
|202
|Ishan Kishan
|Sunil Narine
|IPL
|6
|52
|2
|26
|153
|Ishan Kishan
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|IPL
|4
|20
|1
|20
|125
|Pat Cummins
|Andre Russell
|T20s
|3
|9
|2
|4.5
|113
|Pat Cummins
|Sunil Narine
|T20s
|4
|25
|0
|139