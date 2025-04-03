Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Check out players' match up ahead of KKR vs SRH here. The players battle stats will help you to create Kolkata vs Hyderabad fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match will feature last season's finalists. The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday evening, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR, after a disappointing performance in their previous match, find themselves at the bottom of the points table. 
 
On the other hand, SRH have suffered two consecutive losses. This upcoming game is crucial for both teams, as one will finally end their losing streak and earn two important points in the competition. 
 
 
Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025 
Matches: 2

Also Read

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata pitch report, Eden Gardens key stats

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2025: Focused on my bowling and fitness during break - Mohd Siraj

RCB vs GT

RCB vs GT HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Gujarat spoil the party in Bengaluru, beat RCB by 8 wickets

Wins: 1
Losses: 1
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 50
 
Pat Cummins' captaincy record in IPL 2025 
Total matches: 16
Matches won: 9
Matches lost: 7
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 56.25
 
KKR playing 11 vs SRH
 
In a repeat of last year's final, KKR would be looking to get another win in the league, especially in front of their home fans. Rahane and co. would likely be going for the same eleven with Narine also returning for the side in the last game.
 
KKR playing 11 and impact subs: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. 
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh,Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya
 
SRH playing 11 vs KKR
 
With 2 consecutive losses in the league, Cummins and co. would be looking at their line-up and thinking whether or not to tweak something in the upcoming match against the defending champions. Their batting line-up hasn't been at their best recently and they would probably be going with the same eleven hoping that the poor form is shrugged of as soon as possible. 
 
SRH playing 11 (probable):
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
 
SRH squad for IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.    Check out players' match up ahead of KKR vs SRH here. The players battle stats will help you to create Kolkata vs Hyderabad fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts. 
KKR vs SRH: Players match ups (overall full details)
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Ajinkya Rahane Harshal Patel IPL 4 20 1 20 133
Ajinkya Rahane Harshal Patel T20s 5 37 1 37 148
Ajinkya Rahane Jaydev Unadkat IPL 5 30 3 10 100
Ajinkya Rahane Mohammed Shami IPL 7 86 0   172
Andre Russell Adam Zampa T20s 11 99 3 33 190
Andre Russell Harshal Patel IPL 4 35 2 17.5 135
Andre Russell Mohammed Shami IPL 8 99 2 49.5 248
Andre Russell Mohammed Shami T20s 9 107 2 53.5 238
Andre Russell Rahul Chahar IPL 6 39 0   118
Manish Pandey Abhishek Sharma IPL 1 0 1 0 0
Manish Pandey Abhishek Sharma T20s 2 8 2 4 100
Manish Pandey Adam Zampa T20s 3 2 2 1 22
Manish Pandey Jaydev Unadkat IPL 7 35 2 17.5 90
Manish Pandey Jaydev Unadkat T20s 9 39 4 9.8 83
Manish Pandey Mohammed Shami IPL 9 35 3 11.7 88
Manish Pandey Pat Cummins IPL 3 25 0   109
Manish Pandey Rahul Chahar IPL 5 24 1 24 100
Moeen Ali Adam Zampa T20s 7 36 3 12 133
Moeen Ali Harshal Patel T20s 7 37 2 18.5 119
Moeen Ali Mohammed Shami T20s 7 35 0   121
Moeen Ali Pat Cummins T20s 4 16 1 16 73
Moeen Ali Rahul Chahar IPL 5 30 2 15 115
Quinton de Kock Harshal Patel T20s 10 85 0   142
Quinton de Kock Jaydev Unadkat IPL 5 53 0   147
Quinton de Kock Mohammed Shami IPL 7 54 3 18 150
Quinton de Kock Pat Cummins T20s 7 69 1 69 192
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Mohammed Shami IPL 3 38 1 38 224
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pat Cummins IPL 4 32 0   133
Rinku Singh Harshal Patel IPL 3 31 2 15.5 172
Rovman Powell Adam Zampa T20s 8 75 1 75 127
Sunil Narine Jaydev Unadkat IPL 5 19 3 6.3 86
Sunil Narine Pat Cummins IPL 2 19 2 9.5 271
Venkatesh Iyer Harshal Patel IPL 4 16 1 16 80
Venkatesh Iyer Harshal Patel T20s 5 23 2 11.5 96
Venkatesh Iyer Jaydev Unadkat IPL 2 32 0   152
Venkatesh Iyer Jaydev Unadkat T20s 5 63 1   185
Venkatesh Iyer Rahul Chahar T20s 4 26 1 26 104
Venkatesh Iyer Rahul Chahar T20s 6 42 2 21 127
Abhishek Sharma Andre Russell IPL 4 11 2 5.5 122
Abhishek Sharma Sunil Narine IPL 4 39 0   177
Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Arora IPL 3 15 1 15 94
Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Arora T20s 4 16 1 16 80
Abhishek Sharma Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 3 28 1 28 200
Heinrich Klaasen Anrich Nortje T20s 6 43 1 43 165
Heinrich Klaasen Harshit Rana IPL 4 29 2 14.5 153
Heinrich Klaasen Sunil Narine T20s 6 43 0   139
Heinrich Klaasen Varun Chakaravarthy T20s 7 69 3 23 186
Ishan Kishan Anrich Nortje T20s 11 91 2 45.5 202
Ishan Kishan Sunil Narine IPL 6 52 2 26 153
Ishan Kishan Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 4 20 1 20 125
Pat Cummins Andre Russell T20s 3 9 2 4.5 113
Pat Cummins Sunil Narine T20s 4 25 0   139
 

More From This Section

RCB vs GT broadcast details

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Suryakumar Yadav to follow Jaiswal's path with probable Mumbai exit?

RCB vs GT playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11; Patidar and Gill's captaincy record in IPL

Pitch report for RCB vs GT

IPL 2025 RCB vs GT: Bengaluru pitch report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

RCB vs GT head-to-head

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Bengaluru

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon