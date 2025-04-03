Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata pitch report, Eden Gardens key stats

The pitch for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is expected to be batting-friendly, with a temperature of 28°C and few clouds in the sky.

KKR vs SRH

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad are both in a slump, having suffered two losses in their last three games. The two teams will be eager to bounce back and reignite their campaigns when they face off in Kolkata on Thursday. 
 
KKR's captain, Ajinkya Rahane, had initially downplayed concerns about his team after a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their season opener, stating that there was "no need to panic."  
 
However, with two defeats in three matches — a far cry from the team’s stellar performance in IPL 2024, where they lost only three games across both home and away legs — the mood within the KKR camp is now more subdued.
 
 
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs SRH IPL 2025

The pitch for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is expected to be batting-friendly, with a temperature of 28°C and few clouds in the sky. The surface is well-suited for pace bowlers, offering them an opportunity to exploit any swing early on. The average first innings score at this venue is 207, indicating a high-scoring game. With favorable conditions for batting, both teams will likely look to put up big totals. Bowlers will need to adapt quickly to the conditions, making it an exciting contest between bat and ball.
 
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats
 
KKR vs SRH toss stats
Statistic Value Percentage
Matches Played 94 -
Matches Won Batting First 38 40.43%
Matches Won Batting Second 56 59.57%
Matches Won Winning Toss 50 53.19%
Matches Won Losing Toss 44 46.81%
Matches with No Result 0 0.00%
 
Recent match at Eden Gardens
 
The most recent match at the Eden Gardens was the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru which went in the favour of the visitors who registered a 7-wicket win on the night. Virat Kohli starred with the bat as he guided his to victory with his unbeaten 59-run knock on the night. 
    Other key stats for Eden Gardens, Kolkata 
Eden Gardens key stats
Category Record
Total Matches 94
Batting 1st Won 38 (40.43%)
Batting 2nd Won 56 (59.57%)
Highest Total 262/2 by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024
Lowest Total 49 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017
Highest Run-chase 262/2 in 18.4 overs by Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024
Lowest Total Defended 131 All Out by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017
Average 1st Innings Score 166
Highest Individual Score Rajat Patidar (RCB) – 112* from 54 balls vs LSG in 2022
Most Runs Gautam Gambhir (KKR & DC) – 1407 runs in 47 innings
Total Sixes 1197 sixes
Most Sixes Andre Russell (KKR & DC) – 83 sixes in 37 innings
Total Fours 2706 fours
Most Fours Gautam Gambhir (KKR & DC) – 165 fours in 55 innings
Total Fifties 138 fifties
Most Fifties Gautam Gambhir (KKR & DC) – 11 fifties
Total Hundreds 9 hundreds
Most Hundreds Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Sunil Narine (KKR), Jos Buttler (RR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Rohit Sharma (MI), Chris Gayle (RCB), Mahela Jayawardene (PBKS) & Harry Brook (SRH) – 1 hundred each
Best Bowling Figures Sunil Narine (KKR) – 5 for 15 vs PBKS in 2012
Most Wickets Sunil Narine (KKR) – 71 wickets in 59 innings
 

