Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / I still want to represent DC in IPL 2026: Aussie quick Mitchell Starc

I still want to represent DC in IPL 2026: Aussie quick Mitchell Starc

Starc opted not to rejoin the Capitals in IPL 2025 after the tournament resumed post a 10-day suspension

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has made it clear that he remains committed to the Delhi Capitals franchise and hopes to return for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, despite his absence from the latter half of IPL 2025. Starc opted not to rejoin the Capitals after the tournament resumed post a 10-day suspension due to Operation Sindoor—India’s counter-response to a terror attack in Pahalgam.  While many Australian cricketers returned, Starc stayed back, citing personal reservations around safety and insufficient clarity at the time. The veteran quick emphasised that his decision was grounded in personal comfort and awareness of the broader situation rather than any lack of commitment to his IPL team. “I’m happy to stand by what I felt was the right call for me,” he shared. 
 

Security and Uncertainty Prompted Decision

Starc admitted he had concerns even before Delhi Capitals’ 8 May match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, a fixture that was eventually abandoned after a power failure led to an emergency evacuation. The match’s proximity to the international border only added to his unease, especially with wife Alyssa Healy present in the stands. The left-arm quick said the event reinforced his doubts and helped him reach a firm decision not to return when the tournament resumed.

Repercussions Don’t Worry Me, Says Starc

Acknowledging that some may view his choice critically, Starc said he is prepared to face any consequences. “Time will tell how it’s perceived, but I stand by it,” he said, adding that different players had different comfort levels and situations, and he respected each individual decision.

Lack of Information a Key Factor

Starc stressed that a lack of timely and reliable information regarding the situation was a major influence. After returning home, he weighed the risks and decided to shift focus towards Test cricket, especially with the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s on the horizon.

Still Loyal to Delhi Capitals

Despite the unexpected break, Starc reiterated his loyalty to Delhi Capitals. He said he has never been one to withdraw lightly from a tournament after being selected at auction and that his decision came under exceptional circumstances. “I still want to be part of this group,” he said, hinting at a strong desire to return next season and continue his IPL journey with the Capitals.

Australia Focused Ahead of WTC Final

Looking ahead to Australia’s WTC final, Starc said the team would stick to their strengths and continue playing their brand of cricket. “We won’t be changing how we play,” he remarked, confident that their tactical consistency will serve them well against South Africa.

More From This Section

Massive crowds gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB announce ₹10 lakh financial aid for victory parade stampede victims

PremiumRCB

Datanomics: RCB conquering 22 yards to topping billboards after IPL triumph

RCB victory parade

RCB come out with official statement after Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

PremiumVirat Kohli, RCB

Virat Kohli gets elusive silverware, IPL champion RCB bags brand title

RCB victory parade

BCCI reacts to RCB victory parade stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon