Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB come out with official statement after Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

RCB come out with official statement after Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

Around 11 people have reportedly died following the stampede today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory parade for their IPL title win in Bengaluru.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory parade at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ended in tragedy, with 11 people reportedly dead following a stampede ahead of the trophy celebration, the franchise has issued an official statement on social media. 
"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."
 
 
"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe." The post read.

Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

