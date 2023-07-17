With Royal Challengers Bangalore failing to win the coveted trophy for straight 16 seasons, the management is again looking for new coaching staff for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).According to media reports, the Bangalore-based franchise decided not to renew the contracts of Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar.Hesson and Bangar had a great relationship with former captain Virat Kohli.However, now the franchise wants to part ways with the duo, looking for coaches to bring fresh ideas to the camp. RCB rejigged their coaching staff after their last-place finish in 2019 with Hesson joining the team in August. Bangar started his stint before the 2022 season following Simon Katich's departure from the team.Despite captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's superb batting show, Bangalore failed to even qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, other teams such as Lucknow Super Giants have already their preparations for the IPL 2024. LSG replaced head coach Andy Flower with Australian legend Justin Langer recently. RCB's performance in IPL year-wiseSeason wise PerformanceSeasonMatchWonLostNRPos2023147706202216970-20211596032020157804201914581720181468062017143101820161697022015168623201414590720131697052012168715201116105122010168803200916970220081441007