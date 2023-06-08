JioCinema records 449 mn viewers for Tata IPL, most logging in through TVs

The official streaming partner for Tata IPL has also reported higher connected TV adoption as the IPL season began. More than 126 million viewers logged into the service through their connected TVs.

JioCinema reported 449 million viewers on Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The 4k viewing available in 12 languages was easily accessible to viewers on devices including phones, tablets, laptops/PCs, and connected televisions.