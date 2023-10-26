close
IPL 2024 auction moves out of India, set to take place on December 19

In the IPL 2024 auction, the salary purse for each team will be Rs 100 crore, an increase of Rs 5 crore from IPL 2023 players' auction.

IPL

The teams have to share the list of released players by November 15, 2024.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
The auction for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is set to take place on December 19, 2023 in Dubai. It will be the first time in IPL history that the auction will take outside India. 

In the IPL 2024 auction, the salary purse for each team will be Rs 100 crore, an increase of Rs 5 crore from IPL 2023 players' auction. 

According to ESPNcricinfo report, the teams have to share the list of released players by November 15, 2024.

The IPL 2024 auction will coincide with India vs South Africa 2nd ODI at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia premier pacer Mitchell Starc is set to return IPL fold as he has said that he will definitely return for 2024 season.

IPL teams Remaining purse
Punjab Kings Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47million)
Mumbai Indians Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million)
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million)
Gujarat Titans Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)
Delhi Capitals Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million)
Rajasthan Royals Rs 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million)
Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million)
Chennai Super Kings have Rs 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million)
*as of October 26

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

