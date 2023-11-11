Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' director Sourav Ganguly

Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, had a close shave after his car hit a divider and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.

Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back in action from the next IPL season (IPL 2024), Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has said.
Pant, the Delhi Capitals skipper, had a close shave after his car hit a divider and caught fire in a terrifying accident in December last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Having suffered multiple injuries, Pant was back on his feet after 40 days and on Thursday, he joined his teammates during Delhi Capitals' training session at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground.
"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters giving an update on Pant.
Ganguly, the former India captain, said Pant is here on a three-day visit to strategise on team-building ahead of the IPL auctions slated in Dubai on December 19.
Australia opener David Warner led DC in Pant's absence last season to finish second from the bottom.
"Rishabh won't be practising here though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly said.
"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team."

Pant last played for India in their Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December last year.

Also Read

Here's why Ganguly was not timed out despite coming to crease after 6 mins

Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots

Delhi Capitals to invest in Arun Jaitley Stadium upgradation: Report

Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

IPL 2024 auction moves out of India, set to take place on December 19

RR hand Bond dual role of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach

IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants rope in Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc likely to return to IPL fold after eight years

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League IPL Delhi Capitals

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Choti Diwali 2023 WishesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon