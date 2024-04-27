Business Standard
IPL 2024: GT vs RCB head-to-head, pitch report, Ahmedabad weather forecast

Gujarat vs Bengaluru head-to-head: In three matches played between Gujarat and Bengaluru, Titans have two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's one.

IPL 2024 match on April 28: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2024 match on April 28: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match starts at 3:30 PM IST

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
In Match 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on April 28 (Sunday). Both teams are coming into the match on the back of close defeats. While Gujarat are coming back into the match after suffering a defeat, Bengaluru will look to continue their momentum after snapping six-match losing streak.

GT vs RCB key match-up
It took Rashid Khan a while to start making an impact in the IPL 2024, but in the last three games, he has been exceptional. Rashid has a stellar record against each and every one of the star bats for RCB. Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis have both been dismissed three times by him.

This season, Rashid has been dangerous against right-handed hitters, allowing over one run per over. Mahipal Lomror is the lone left-hander that RCB has used in their last two contests.

Having said that, RCB has significantly improved their performance this season against spin compared to the previous two. Thanks mostly to Rajat Patidar, they have struck at over 175 and averaged over 40 against leg spin. However, Virat's struggle against spinners is a major cause of concern for RCB.

GT vs RCB Head to head in IPL history

  • Total matches played: 3
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 1
  • Gujarat Titans won: 3
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0


GT vs RCB head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

This will be the first time when the two teams will be playing against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs RCB head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • Matches played: 1
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
  • Gujarat Titans won: 1


Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head venue-wise

At Venues Matches played Gujarat Titans won Mumbai Indians won
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 1 - 1



Narendra Modi Stadium key stats

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 31
Matches won batting first 14
Matches won batting second 17
Average first innings total 170.1
Runs per over 8.47
Runs per wicket 27.11
Highest total recorded 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023
Lowest total recorded 89/10 by GT vs DC in 2024

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 4
Matches won batting second 6
Average first innings score 181.7
Average first innings winning score 192.2
Average powerplay score 53.2
Average death-over score 49.7

IPL 2024 Stats at Motera Stadium

  • Matches: 4
  • Matches won batting first: 1
  • Matches won batting second: 3
  • Average first innings total: 155
  • Average second innings total: 156

Ahmedabad pitch report for GT vs RCB match

The Ahmedabad pitch has behaved differently in the four matches played at the venue. While Gujarat were bundled out for a score below 100 in the last match at Narendra Modi Stadium, the score in excess of 180 runs were achieved in Ahmedabad. However, GT vs RCB game being the first day match at the venue, spinners are likely to play a huge role.

Ahmedabad weather forecast during GT vs RCB IPL match

According to accuweather.com, the weather in  Ahmedabad is expected to be good for the game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 35°C on the match day with 44% humidity.
Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

