IPL 2024 today's match: LSG vs RR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2024: LSG vs RR live toss to take place at 7 PM IST

The focus will be on the return of pace-sensation Mayank Yadav's return to Lucknow Super Giants' Playing 11 when KL Rahul's men host table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today (April 27). After impressing many and knocking batters out with his supreme pace, Mayank missed quite a few games and his return is the most anticipated one.

However, on the eve of the match, LSG's assistant coach Sridharan Sriram choose not to talk about his return to LSG Playing, stating he's pretty close" to coming back.

IPL 2024: LSG vs RR Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal/Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Matt Henry/Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

[Impact substitute: Mayank Yadav]

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact Substitute: Jos Buttler]

Lucknow vs Rajasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Lucknow Super Giants won: 1

Rajasthan Royals won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live toss time, live streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 44 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs RR live toss take place on Saturday (April 27)?

In IPL 2024, LSG vs RR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the LSG vs RR live match start on April 24?

The Lucknow vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 27 at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the LSG vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the LSG vs RR IPL match in India for free.