IPL 2024: RCB cancelled practice due to heatwave, not terror threat- Report

Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 playoff match against Rajasthan Royals, reports were floating in that the Bengaluru-based franchise cancelled their practice due to a terror threat to star batter Virat Kohli.

But the Gujarat Cricket Association denied the claims made by a Bengali Daily and said that RCB cancelled their practice session due to the heatwave.

"There was no terror threat," Times of India reported quoting GCA.





The Gujarat Association stated that the provisions were made for the practice of both Rajasthan and Bengaluru at the Gujarat college ground.

"RCB were supposed to practice from 2-5 pm before they changed it to 3-6 pm as the light is good till 6:30 PM. RR practised from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Gujarat College ground. RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heatwave in the city. We had told RCB that they could use the indoor practice facility but RCB didn't want to practice," said Anil Patel, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association.

Amid the rumours, the RCB vs RR Eliminator game was played with usual security. Royals snapped Royal Challengers' six-match winning streak, which allowed them with qualify for playoffs with 14 points.

Once again, Virat Kohli and RCB fans have to wait for next season to realise their dream of an IPL trophy.