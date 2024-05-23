Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: RCB cancelled practice due to heatwave, not terror threat- Report

'There was no terror threat': Gujarat Cricket Association denied the claims made by a Bengali daily and said that RCB cancelled their practice session due to the heatwave.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli disappointed after RCB were eliminated from IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 playoff match against Rajasthan Royals, reports were floating in that the Bengaluru-based franchise cancelled their practice due to a terror threat to star batter Virat Kohli. 

But the Gujarat Cricket Association denied the claims made by a Bengali Daily and said that RCB cancelled their practice session due to the heatwave. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There was no terror threat," Times of India reported quoting GCA.

The Gujarat Association stated that the provisions were made for the practice of both Rajasthan and Bengaluru at the Gujarat college ground.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, venues, match timings (IST) here

"RCB were supposed to practice from 2-5 pm before they changed it to 3-6 pm as the light is good till 6:30 PM. RR practised from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Gujarat College ground. RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heatwave in the city. We had told RCB that they could use the indoor practice facility but RCB didn't want to practice," said Anil Patel, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association.

Amid the rumours, the RCB vs RR Eliminator game was played with usual security. Royals snapped Royal Challengers' six-match winning streak, which allowed them with qualify for playoffs with 14 points. 

Once again, Virat Kohli and RCB fans have to wait for next season to realise their dream of an IPL trophy.
Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon