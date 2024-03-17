Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: Watch Virat Kohli land in India, set to join RCB pre-season camp

Kohli had opted out of the first two matches of India vs England 5-match Test series due to personal reasons and then extended the absence to a full five matches

Virat Kohli lands in India, set to join RCB IPL 2024 pre-season camp

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Virat Kohli on Sunday, March 17, landed in India for the first time since the birth of his son Akaay on February 15 in the United Kingdom. Kohli was spotted wearing a loose black T-shirt and white cargo pants at the Mumbai Airport and bollywood photographers managed to catch hold of him before he left for his home in Mumbai. 
Star Sports, the official TV rights holders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 posted the visual on their social media handles, informing that the Indian batting maestro will soon join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s pre-season camp. 

Kohli had opted out of the first two matches of the India vs England 5-match Test series due to personal reasons. His leave of absence extended to five full matches. Later on, the arrival of his second child in the UK was announced.  

There have been rumours circulating that Kohli is in the thick of things as far as his place in the Indian cricket team is concerned for the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Dale Steyn, former South Africa and RCB star in an interaction with the media went on to say that the IPL is crucial for Kohli and he must score big to confidently claim his place in the Indian World Cup unit. Steyn reasons that in World Cups, every team wants to carry batters with experience and also wants those batters to have runs behind their names. 

RCB face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opener of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Friday, March 22. 
Virat Kohli IPL Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

