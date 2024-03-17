IPL 2024: Watch Virat Kohli land in India, set to join RCB pre-season camp

Virat Kohli on Sunday, March 17, landed in India for the first time since the birth of his son Akaay on February 15 in the United Kingdom. Kohli was spotted wearing a loose black T-shirt and white cargo pants at the Mumbai Airport and bollywood photographers managed to catch hold of him before he left for his home in Mumbai.





...and that moment is here!



The Red King is back in India, ready to start his



Get ready to cheer for the King and groove to some Kingly beats as Star Sports' new anthem - Kohli Calling has dropped on all platforms.… @imVkohli HAS ARRIVED...and that moment is here!The Red King is back in India, ready to start his #IPLonStar campaign on March 22 v CSKGet ready to cheer for the King and groove to some Kingly beats as Star Sports' new anthem - Kohli Calling has dropped on all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/wf4ypnHXDe March 17, 2024 Star Sports, the official TV rights holders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 posted the visual on their social media handles, informing that the Indian batting maestro will soon join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s pre-season camp. Star Sports, the official TV rights holders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 posted the visual on their social media handles, informing that the Indian batting maestro will soon join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s pre-season camp.

Kohli had opted out of the first two matches of the India vs England 5-match Test series due to personal reasons. His leave of absence extended to five full matches. Later on, the arrival of his second child in the UK was announced.

There have been rumours circulating that Kohli is in the thick of things as far as his place in the Indian cricket team is concerned for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dale Steyn, former South Africa and RCB star in an interaction with the media went on to say that the IPL is crucial for Kohli and he must score big to confidently claim his place in the Indian World Cup unit. Steyn reasons that in World Cups, every team wants to carry batters with experience and also wants those batters to have runs behind their names.

RCB face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opener of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Friday, March 22.