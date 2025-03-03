Monday, March 03, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Rahane named captain; KKR's costliest player appointed deputy

IPL 2025: Rahane named captain; KKR's costliest player appointed deputy

Venkatesh Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 23.75 crore

Rahane named KKR new captain for IPL 2025 instead of Kolkata Knight Riders' costliest player

Ajinkya Rahane to lead defending champions KKR in IPL 2025. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a bold leadership choice for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, naming Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by the franchise in mega auction for Rs 23.75 crore, as vice-captain. The decision signals a new era for the franchise as they aim to defend their title.
 
For Rahane, this captaincy appointment is nothing short of a dramatic comeback. Once considered past his prime in the T20 format, he was left unsold in the initial IPL auction rounds after a modest stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, KKR recognised his experience and composure, securing him at his base price of Rs 1.50 crore in the accelerated auction.
 
 
Rahane’s Resurgence: From Castaway to Captain 
Since rejoining the IPL fold, Rahane has reinvented himself with a dominant domestic season. Leading Mumbai to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy glory, he topped the run charts with 469 runs, boasting an astonishing average of 58.62 and a blistering strike rate of 164.56. His stellar form not only revived his career but also cemented his credentials as a leader.
 
Expressing his excitement, Rahane said, "Leading KKR is an honour. We have a well-balanced squad, and I look forward to working together to defend our title."
 
KKR’s Quest for a Fourth Title Begins 
The Knight Riders, three-time IPL champions (2012, 2014, 2024) and runners-up in 2021, will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22. 
List of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Venkatesh Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 23,75,00,000 Capped
2 Anrich Nortje Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,50,00,000 Capped
3 Quinton De Kock Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,60,00,000 Capped
4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,00,00,000 Uncapped
5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
6 Vaibhav Arora Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,80,00,000 Uncapped
7 Rovman Powell Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Capped
8 Mayank Markande Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
 

More From This Section

MS Dhoni

Nobody cares how old you are, the level needs to be the same in IPL: Dhoni

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

Will Dhoni retire after IPL 2025? Here's what 'Thala' said on retirement

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Skipper Hardik Pandya sports the new jersey of Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins

Aussies captain Cummins plots grand return in IPL 2025, eyes WTC final

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

I want to enjoy remaining years of my cricket career like a child: MS Dhoni

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon