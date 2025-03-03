IPL 2025: Rahane named captain; KKR's costliest player appointed deputy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a bold leadership choice for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, naming Ajinkya Rahane as captain and Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought by the franchise in mega auction for Rs 23.75 crore, as vice-captain. The decision signals a new era for the franchise as they aim to defend their title.
For Rahane, this captaincy appointment is nothing short of a dramatic comeback. Once considered past his prime in the T20 format, he was left unsold in the initial IPL auction rounds after a modest stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, KKR recognised his experience and composure, securing him at his base price of Rs 1.50 crore in the accelerated auction.
Rahane’s Resurgence: From Castaway to Captain
Since rejoining the IPL fold, Rahane has reinvented himself with a dominant domestic season. Leading Mumbai to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy glory, he topped the run charts with 469 runs, boasting an astonishing average of 58.62 and a blistering strike rate of 164.56. His stellar form not only revived his career but also cemented his credentials as a leader.
Expressing his excitement, Rahane said, "Leading KKR is an honour. We have a well-balanced squad, and I look forward to working together to defend our title."
KKR’s Quest for a Fourth Title Begins
The Knight Riders, three-time IPL champions (2012, 2014, 2024) and runners-up in 2021, will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.
|List of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
|1
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 23,75,00,000
|Capped
|2
|Anrich Nortje
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 6,50,00,000
|Capped
|3
|Quinton De Kock
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 3,60,00,000
|Capped
|4
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 3,00,00,000
|Uncapped
|5
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Rs 2,00,00,000
|Capped
|6
|Vaibhav Arora
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 1,80,00,000
|Uncapped
|7
|Rovman Powell
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Rs 1,50,00,000
|Capped
|8
|Mayank Markande
|Rs 30,00,000
|Rs 30,00,000
|Uncapped