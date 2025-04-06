Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs GT cricket match live?

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs GT cricket match live?

JioHotstar in India will stream the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on their app and website

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

The 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who after starting their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a solid win over Rajasthan Royals, lost their momentum completely in the next three matches and went down against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Orange Army will now have the chance to redeem themselves when they host the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.  Check IPL 2025 Match 19: SRH vs GT live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
While it will be a battle of redemption for SRH, for GT it will be a battle to keep their winning run going and push their rankings on the points table. GT will try to take inspiration from LSG’s exploits in Hyderabad and become the second team of the season to beat SRH at their home.
 
IPL 2025 SRH vs GT broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025? 

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 6 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between SRH and GT will take place at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 begin on April 6? 
The IPL 2025 match between SRH and GT will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

