IPL 2025: DC vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: DC vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here

DC vs KKR broadcast details

DC vs KKR broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday, April 29, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. 
 
Both teams have opposite results this season after nine matches played. While DC have won six and lost three matches, KKR have won three and lost five matches (one match ended in no contest). Now with the race to the playoffs heating up, neither team would want to concede a slip-up which can ultimately cost them a spot in the final four.
 
 
The match will also be interesting for the fact that Axar Patel, who will be leading the DC side on Tuesday, will have the chance to eliminate the defending champions out of the competition and confirm that a new champion will be crowned.
 
But before the on-field action begins, here’s how you can catch every ball of this crucial encounter. Check out all the live broadcast and streaming details below.

IPL 2025 DC vs KKR broadcast details 
IPL 2025 DC vs KKR broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025? 
The DC vs KKR match is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29.
 
What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025? 
The match between DC and KKR will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the DC vs KKR match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the match between DC and KKR will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match start? 
The DC vs KKR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 29.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match between DC and KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the DC vs KKR match live in India? 
The match between DC and KKR will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 

Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

