IPL 2025: MS Dhoni gives out major retirement hint ahead of match vs PBKS

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni gives out major retirement hint ahead of match vs PBKS

Ahead of the 2025 season, Dhoni gave a cryptic response when asked about his future, saying, "I can play for as long as I want for CSK.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a topic of speculation for several seasons. During the toss for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, commentator Danny Morrison posed a direct question to Dhoni about whether it would be his last season.  MS Dhoni gives major retirement hint during CSK vs PBKS 
As it was MS Dhoni's turn to talk after the toss, the loud noise at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was followed by a question familiar to the former Indian skipper courtesy of Morrison who asked: "Does that mean you are going to come back for next year as well?"
 
With a smile, Dhoni replied: "I don't know, I don't know if I am coming for the next game." 

In August 2024, Dhoni addressed his IPL 2025 participation by stating that his decision would depend on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council's guidelines for the upcoming auction. He emphasized that the decision would be made in the best interest of CSK, considering factors like player retention rules.
 
Ahead of the 2025 season, Dhoni gave a cryptic response when asked about his future, saying, "I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," suggesting his deep commitment to the team. 
 
As of now, Dhoni has not officially announced his retirement from the IPL. His participation in the 2025 season will likely depend on the team's needs and the BCCI's retention policies. Fans eagerly await an official statement regarding his future with CSK.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

