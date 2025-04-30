Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, CSK batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, CSK batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the CSK vs PBKS match here. The players' battle stats will help you create Chennai vs Punjab fantasy playing 11 based on facts

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a must-win situation as they clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes IPL encounter on Wednesday. With just two wins from nine games, CSK’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. The five-time champions have struggled to find rhythm this season and sit at the bottom of the table, plagued by poor form and unsettled combinations. In contrast, PBKS are placed fifth with five victories and will aim to solidify their position with a win over a demoralised CSK outfit. The Chepauk, once a CSK stronghold, has not offered its usual advantage, adding to their woes. The match promises some exciting individual battles — Shivam Dube vs Yuzvendra Chahal and Ayush Mhatre vs Arshdeep Singh — which could prove decisive. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, but while PBKS remain erratic, CSK are desperate for a turnaround to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. 
 
 
MS Dhoni captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 4
  • Wins: 1
  • Losses: 3
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 25
Shreyas Iyer captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 9
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses: 3
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 55.55
CSK playing 11 vs PBKS (probable) 

Injuries and underperformance continue to haunt CSK, with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out and MS Dhoni back in charge. However, even the veteran’s tactical nous has not helped arrest the slide. The team has failed to adapt to home conditions, and lineup instability remains a major concern. Young Ayush Mhatre showed promise on debut and is expected to retain his spot. CSK will bank on Noor Ahmad’s spin and Khaleel Ahmed’s pace to control PBKS’s top-heavy batting. Big names like Jadeja, Ashwin, and Pathirana need to step up, while Rachin Ravindra's inconsistency at the top has further complicated their batting approach.
 
CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton
 
CSK squad for IPL 2025 
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis
 
PBKS playing 11 vs CSK (probable) 
PBKS arrive with momentum but need consistency to secure a playoff berth. Their top order, led by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, has been productive, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has anchored key chases. The bowling unit looks sharp with Arshdeep Singh’s powerplay threat and Chahal’s control in the middle overs. All-rounder Marco Jansen adds balance and depth. The challenge lies in maintaining focus against a wounded CSK side. PBKS are unlikely to tinker much with their XI but will be wary of complacency, knowing CSK’s experience and desperation could trigger an upset. Execution and discipline will be key to their chances.
 
PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
CSK vs PBKS key player battles 
Player Opponent Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Devon Conway Marco Jansen T20s 8 107 1 107 132
Devon Conway Arshdeep Singh T20s 5 42 3 14 183
Devon Conway Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 5 44 1 44 138
Rahul Tripathi Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 7 43 2 21.5 98
Rahul Tripathi Marcus Stoinis IPL 3 36 2 18 277
Sam Curran Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 4 50 0 - 200
Ravindra Jadeja Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 30 2 15 136
Ravindra Jadeja Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 9 31 2 15.5 103
Shivam Dube Arshdeep Singh IPL 5 25 2 12.5 139
Shivam Dube Glenn Maxwell IPL 6 26 1 26 96
Shivam Dube Marcus Stoinis T20s 4 29 2 14.5 181
Shivam Dube Yash Thakur T20s 5 47 0 - 196
Dewald Brevis Marco Jansen T20s 8 30 2 15 91
Deepak Hooda Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 10 51 3 17 138
MS Dhoni Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 15 102 3 34 128
MS Dhoni Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 32 0 - 178
MS Dhoni Marcus Stoinis T20s 5 24 0 - 96
Vijay Shankar Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 18 2 9 139
Prabhsimran Singh Khaleel Ahmed IPL 5 42 1 42 136
Prabhsimran Singh Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2 15 2 7.5 150
Shreyas Iyer Ravindra Jadeja IPL 11 63 1 63 90
Shreyas Iyer R Ashwin IPL 6 80 0 - 127
Shreyas Iyer Khaleel Ahmed IPL 7 33 3 11 138
Shreyas Iyer Sam Curran IPL 5 49 1 49 196
Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Gopal T20s 5 26 2 13 108
Glenn Maxwell R Ashwin IPL 12 141 4 35.3 196
Glenn Maxwell Ravindra Jadeja IPL 11 70 6 11.7 137
Glenn Maxwell Noor Ahmad T20s 4 31 1 31 182
Glenn Maxwell Shreyas Gopal IPL 2 0 2 0 0
Josh Inglis Nathan Ellis T20s 6 59 1 59 160
Josh Inglis Sam Curran T20s 2 1 2 0.5 33
Marcus Stoinis Khaleel Ahmed IPL 5 10 2 5 67
Marcus Stoinis Ravindra Jadeja IPL 6 36 2 18 164
Marcus Stoinis R Ashwin IPL 5 23 1 23 85
Marcus Stoinis Sam Curran T20s 5 37 3 12.3 195
Marcus Stoinis Noor Ahmad T20s 5 23 0 - 72
Nehal Wadhera Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2 31 0 - 172
Shashank Singh Noor Ahmad IPL 3 31 0 - 155
Marco Jansen Matheesha Pathirana T20s 3 39 1 39 135
Azmatullah Omarzai Matheesha Pathirana T20s 4 15 2 7.5 100
 

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

