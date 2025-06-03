Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Final: Kohli's cautious 43-run knock disappoints fans in Ahmedabad

Though Mayank Agarwal and later Rajat Patidar fell while playing aggressive shots, Kohli remained cautious. He managed just three boundaries in his 35-ball 43, striking at a modest rate of 122.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings battled for the IPL 2025 final trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, it was a disappointing sight for RCB fans in the first innings as they watched their talisman, Virat Kohli, play a slow-paced knock of 43 runs, offering little to cheer about on the big night.  Check RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 final LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Walking out to bat in front of a buzzing Ahmedabad crowd, it was Kohli’s opening partner, Phil Salt, who took the early initiative, smashing boundaries and sixes. Kohli, meanwhile, stayed on 1 run and allowed Salt to lead the charge. However, after Salt's dismissal for 16, fans hoped Kohli would shift gears. 
 
 
That moment never came. Though Mayank Agarwal and later Rajat Patidar fell while playing aggressive shots, Kohli remained cautious. He managed just three boundaries in his 35-ball 43, striking at a modest rate of 122, the slowest among all RCB batters.
 
While Kohli’s intent and commitment are beyond doubt, this was an occasion where the team needed his aggressive best. On a pitch demanding a big total for defense, Kohli’s subdued innings could prove costly.

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

