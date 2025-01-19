Business Standard

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to be appointed as Lucknow Super Giants skipper

KL Rahul had captained LSG in their first three IPL seasons, guiding the franchise to playoffs in the initial two years but falling short of a final spot.

Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Rishabh Pant is set to take over as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for IPL 2025. Pant, who became the most expensive player in the IPL at the November 2024 mega auction, was bought by LSG for a staggering INR 27 crore (approximately US$ 3.21 million). His acquisition came after a competitive bidding war, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) challenging LSG’s bid. Pant’s signing marks a new chapter, as he is set to lead LSG for the first time.
 
KL Rahul had captained LSG in their first three IPL seasons, guiding the franchise to playoffs in the initial two years but falling short of a final spot. However, the 2024 season proved disappointing for the team as they finished seventh on the points table. With Rahul no longer part of the team, LSG sought a new Indian captain, and Pant emerged as their top choice, alongside Shreyas Iyer.  ALSO READ: India squad announcement for Champions Trophy: Kuldeep, Bumrah included, Gill named VC  From DC to LSG
 
 
Pant’s leadership journey began at Delhi Capitals (DC), where he took over as captain in 2021. However, his tenure with DC was marked by uncertainty regarding his role as skipper, and after failed discussions with the franchise, Pant opted to re-enter the auction. He had represented DC since 2016 but missed the 2023 season due to a life-threatening car accident.
 
With Pant leading, LSG will benefit from a strong squad, featuring key overseas players such as David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram, along with Indian seamers like Akash Deep and Avesh Khan. Although players like Pooran, Marsh, and Miller were also considered as captaincy contenders, Pant’s leadership has been finalized.
 
Pant will now work closely with LSG’s head coach, Justin Langer, with whom he has interacted during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, and the team’s new mentor, Zaheer Khan, as they aim for a successful IPL 2025 campaign.

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

