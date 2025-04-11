IPL 2025: KKR restrict CSK to lowest ever total in IPL at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings were left embarassed by the Kolkata Knight Riders as they were bowled out on their lowest ever total in IPL history at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. They were restricted to just 103/9 in their 20 overs.
A batting meltdown by CSK saw the 5-time champions lose wicket after wicket early on in the innings. Even their skipper MS Dhoni couldn't rescue the hosts this time as he too got dismissed at just 1 run in the end. Missing their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad tonight due to injury, a major source of runs was also missing in the CSk batting line-up but it was a poor display from the batters tonight who couldn't bat according to the conditions. Lowest total by CSK at Chepuak Stadium
|CSK lowest total in chepauk
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|CSK
|103/9
|20
|-
|1
|v KKR
|Chennai
|TBD
|11/04/25
|CSK
|109
|17.4
|6.16
|2
|v MI
|Chennai
|lost
|26/04/19
|CSK
|112/8
|20
|5.6
|2
|v RCB
|Chennai
|lost
|21/05/08
|CSK
|112/9
|20
|5.6
|1
|v Daredevils
|Chennai
|lost
|15/04/10
|CSK
|112
|19.5
|5.64
|1
|v MI
|Chennai
|lost
|04/04/12
|CSK
|111/6
|20
|5.55
|2
|v Trinidad & T
|Chennai
|lost
|02/10/11
|CSK
|134/6
|20
|6.7
|1
|v KKR
|Chennai
|won
|28/04/15
|CSK
|136/7
|20
|6.8
|2
|v Kings XI
|Chennai
|tied
|21/03/10