IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR),taking each other on at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. MS Dhoni will be leading the side in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad who is out due to injury.
CSK are going through a rough patch, having suffered four consecutive defeats following their opening-game victory over Mumbai Indians. Despite starting strong with a four-wicket win, the team has struggled to find rhythm, particularly while chasing, which has been the case in all of their losses so far.
On the other hand, KKR have had a mixed run this season, registering two wins and three losses in their five outings. While inconsistency has crept in, their overall team balance has looked solid. Like CSK, they’ll be eager to bounce back with a win and regain momentum in the tournament.
IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR Broadcast Details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 11 (Friday).
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start on April 11?
The IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
JioCinema will provide live streaming of the CSK vs KKR match in India on both its app and website.