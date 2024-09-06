Coach Kumar Sangakkara set to leave Rajasthan Royals, in talks with KKR

Rajasthan Royals are poised to part ways with their coach, Kumar Sangakkara, following the arrival of former Team India head coach, Rahul Dravid, to the camp. The Sri Lankan legend has reportedly decided to leave the 2008 IPL champions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to media reports, he is currently in discussions with the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, regarding a mentor role ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Following Gautam Gambhir's departure from the side, KKR is still seeking a replacement for the mentor position, and Sangakkara appears to be a strong candidate for the role.

However, even if KKR finalise Sangakkara, they will need to explore additional options for their coaching staff, as former assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate have also departed the three-time champions to join Gambhir’s coaching staff for the Indian national team.

Here's a look at Sangakkara’s record as Rajasthan Royals' coach Rajasthan Royals under coach Kumar Sangakkara Year Finish Win percentage 2021 7th place 35.70% 2022 Runner-ups (Lost to Gujarat Titans) 58.80% 2023 5th place 50.00% 2024 3rd place 56.20% Sangakkara was also rumoured to be in line for the England cricket team’s white-ball coach position but the Three Lions opted for Brendon McCullum, who now oversees all formats for the country.

Sangakkara started off with an under-performing RR side and finished 7th in the 2021 season with a win percentage of 35.70% that year. Under the former Sri Lankan skipper's guidance, Rajasthan Royals performed admirably, reaching the IPL final in 2022, though they ultimately fell to the Gujarat Titans. A third-place finish last year also showcased his team's resilience and ability to compete with the league's best.

Nevertheless, the lack of trophies since the tournament’s inaugural edition has left RR with no choice but to consider alternative options.