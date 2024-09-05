Powerplay to Boundaries: T20I records shattered in AUS vs SCO cricket match

Australia's hard-hitting opener Travis Head broke multiple records on Wednesday with his explosive knock of 80 off just 25 balls against Scotland in the first of the three-match T20 International series at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. Head's scintillating innings helped Australia chase down the 156-run target in just 58 balls, securing a seven-wicket victory.

During their historic chase, Australia set several new T20 International records in Edinburgh.

The records shattered by Travis Head and his team included the highest powerplay score in a T20 international match by a full member nation, the most boundaries scored in a powerplay, the highest individual score by a batter from a full member nation, and more. Below are the key records set during Australia’s commanding performance against Scotland.