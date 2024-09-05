Powerplay to Boundaries: T20I records shattered in AUS vs SCO cricket match

Australia's hard-hitting opener Travis Head broke multiple records on Wednesday with his explosive knock of 80 off just 25 balls against Scotland in the first of the three-match T20 International series at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. Head's scintillating innings helped Australia chase down the 156-run target in just 58 balls, securing a seven-wicket victory.
During their historic chase, Australia set several new T20 International records in Edinburgh.
The records shattered by Travis Head and his team included the highest powerplay score in a T20 international match by a full member nation, the most boundaries scored in a powerplay, the highest individual score by a batter from a full member nation, and more. Below are the key records set during Australia’s commanding performance against Scotland.
Highest Score in Powerplay (113)
Australia lost their first wicket as opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a three-ball duck. However, Travis Head, along with skipper Mitchell Marsh, decided to go all out against the Scottish side and scored 113 runs in the next 33 deliveries, setting a new record for the highest powerplay score in a T20 international by a full member nation. However, the highest powerplay score in a T20 match still remains with IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who scored 125 runs against Delhi Capitals during IPL 2024. Head also opened for Hyderabad in that match.
Highest Powerplay Score in T20 International
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Australia
|Scotland
|113
|South Africa
|West Indies
|102
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|98
|Ireland
|West Indies
|93
|West Indies
|Afghanistan
|92
Highest Powerplay Score in T20 Cricket
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Event
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals125
|125
|IPL
|Australia
|Scotland
|113
|T20I
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|107
|IPL
|Nottinghamshire
|Durham
|106
|County
|Barbados Tridents
|St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
|105
|CPL
Most Boundaries in Powerplay: 24
Australia broke the record for the most boundaries scored by any team in T20 Internationals. They scored 24 boundaries against Scotland in the first T20 International match, including seventeen fours and seven sixes. The final 14 deliveries of the powerplay were all sent out of the ground by skipper Marsh and Head.
Highest Individual Score in Powerplay
Head scored 80 runs during his destructive innings in Edinburgh, 73 of which came inside the first six overs, giving him the accolade of highest individual score during a T20 International powerplay by a full member nation. The previous record holder was Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who scored 67 off 25 against West Indies in 2020.
Head completed his half-century in just 17 deliveries, which is also the joint fastest for Australia along with Marcus Stoinis.
Other Records Set by Australia in Edinburgh
- Highest Percentage of Runs Scored in Boundaries: Travis Head (78 out of 80) - 97.5%
- Most Runs in an Over for Australia in T20 International: Mitchell Marsh - 30 runs
- Highest Run-Rate During Partnership in T20 Internationals: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh (113 off 34 balls) - 19.94
- Highest Economy by a Bowler in T20 International (Min 10 Balls): Jack Jarvis - 27.00