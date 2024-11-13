IPL 2025 mega auction: Parthiv Patel joins Gujarat Titans as batting coach

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, IPL franchise Gujarat Titans made a strategic addition to their coaching staff by appointing Parthiv Patel as their new assistant and batting coach. With prior experience in unearthing potential talents as a scout, Parthiv Patel's expertise would certainly help Gujarat during IPL 2025 mega auction, which is scheduled to take place on November 24 and November 25 in Jeddah.
"The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, with an illustrious 17-year cricketing career, brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of the game to the IPL franchise," Titans said in a press release.
"Parthiv Patel’s vast experience at the highest level of cricket positions him as a vital asset for the Gujarat Titans. Known for his sharp cricketing mind and ability to nurture emerging talent, Parthiv’s role will centre on refining batting techniques and developing strategic plans to empower the team."
Having played pivotal roles in various domestic and international matches, Parthiv’s mentorship will enhance the team’s preparation and performance for the IPL 2025. A dual role at Gujarat Titans will be Parthiv's first assignment as full time coach. Earlier, he worked as a scout for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.
Parthiv Patel cricket stats - Indian Premier League
|Parthiv Patel batting & fielding stats
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|139
|11
|2848
|81
|22.6
|2358
|120.78
|0
|13
|365
|49
|69
|16
|2019
|14
|0
|373
|67
|26.64
|268
|139.17
|0
|2
|48
|10
|6
|2
|2018
|6
|1
|153
|53
|30.6
|109
|140.36
|0
|1
|20
|4
|3
|0
|2017
|16
|0
|395
|70
|24.68
|293
|134.81
|0
|2
|49
|8
|6
|2
|2016
|10
|0
|177
|81
|17.7
|152
|116.44
|0
|1
|23
|4
|9
|1
|2015
|14
|1
|339
|59
|26.07
|246
|137.8
|0
|2
|47
|5
|7
|3
|2014
|12
|2
|205
|57*
|20.5
|185
|110.81
|0
|1
|30
|1
|11
|1
|2013
|13
|0
|294
|61
|22.61
|255
|115.29
|0
|1
|37
|4
|5
|3
|2012
|14
|2
|194
|45
|17.63
|165
|117.57
|0
|0
|19
|4
|5
|1
|2011
|14
|3
|202
|37*
|20.2
|183
|110.38
|0
|0
|25
|2
|8
|1
|2010
|4
|0
|72
|57
|18
|79
|91.13
|0
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2009
|9
|0
|142
|36
|15.77
|126
|112.69
|0
|0
|19
|2
|3
|0
|2008
|13
|2
|302
|54
|27.45
|297
|101.68
|0
|2
|42
|3
|6
|0
Parthiv Patel cricket stats - International cricket
|Parthiv Patel record in international career
|Format
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|25
|38
|8
|934
|71
|31.13
|1927
|48.47
|0
|0
|6
|126
|1
|ODI
|38
|34
|3
|736
|95
|23.74
|962
|76.51
|0
|0
|4
|79
|7
|T20I
|2
|2
|0
|36
|26
|18
|32
|112.5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1