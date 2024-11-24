IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 most expensive Indian players in IPL history

With the IPL 2025 mega auction scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, all eyes will be on the big Indian names set to go under the hammer in the two action-packed days. There are some big names who will be up for grabs for the teams in the auction. This list includes the likes of Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and more. All these players can trigger a bidding war amongst the teams and could become the most expensive player in IPL auction history. But before that, let’s take a look at the top five most expensive Indian players over the years in the cash-rich cricket league of India. Check IPL 2025 mega auction live updates, biggest buys and full list of sold & unsold players here
Top five most expensive Indian players in IPL history
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Price (Rs Crore)
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils
|2015
|16
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|2022
|15.25
|Deepak Chahar
|Chennai Super Kings
|2022
|14
|Yuvraj Singh
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2014
|14
|Dinesh Karthik
|Delhi Daredevils
|2014
|12.5
1. Yuvraj Singh (Delhi Daredevils, 2015)
Yuvraj Singh was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a record-breaking Rs 16 crore in 2015. However, he struggled to deliver with the bat and ended up scoring just 248 runs in 14 matches.
2. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians, 2022)
Ishan Kishan's explosive batting earned him a massive bid of Rs 15.25 crore from Mumbai Indians in 2022. He had a decent season, scoring 418 runs in 14 matches.
3. Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings, 2022)
Deepak Chahar's impressive swing bowling and batting abilities led Chennai Super Kings to spend Rs 14 crore on him in 2022. Unfortunately, injuries hampered his season, limiting him to just two matches.
4. Yuvraj Singh (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2014)
In 2014, Yuvraj Singh was a hot commodity, fetching Rs 14 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore. He scored 376 runs in 14 matches, contributing significantly to the team's success.
5. Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils, 2014)
Dinesh Karthik's excellent finishing abilities saw him attract a bid of Rs 12.5 crore from Delhi Daredevils in 2014. He scored 335 runs in 14 matches, playing a crucial role in the team's campaign.