IPL 2025 mega auction: Pant becomes costliest player with Rs 27 crore bid

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw Rishabh Pant rewrite history books, eclipsing Shreyas Iyer's fleeting record as the costliest player by mere minutes.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant pips Shreyas Iyer to become costliest player in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Generational talent Rishabh Pant made IPL history as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured him for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday. The flamboyant southpaw pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in the tournament's history, as teams went all out for marquee Indian players.
 
Iyer and Pant reap rewards of auction availability 
Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title earlier this year, also saw fierce bidding. Punjab Kings (PBKS) splashed Rs 26.75 crore to secure him, making him the most expensive player momentarily before Pant overtook him by a mere Rs 25 lakh. Both players entered the auction after parting ways with their previous franchises, citing differences. 
 
   LSG beats Delhi Capitals in bidding war for Pant
  Delhi Capitals (DC) initially used the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Pant at Rs 20.75 crore, but LSG raised the stakes to Rs 27 crore. DC ultimately decided not to match the bid, allowing LSG to claim the star player, who is also expected to lead his new team.

Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction
  • Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore - Lucknow Super Giants
  • Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 crore - Punjab Kings
  • Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 crore - Punjab Kings
  • Kagiso Rabada - Rs 10.75 crore - Gujarat Titans
  • Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 crore - Gujarat Titans
  • Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore - Delhi Capitals
  • Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • David Miller - Rs 7.5 crore - Lucknow Super Giants
  • Yuzvendra Chahal- Rs 18 crore - Punjab Kings
  • Mohammed Siraj - Rs 12.25 crore - Gujarat Titans
  • Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • KL Rahul - Rs 14 crore - Delhi Capitals 
 
Big bids for marquee players in second set 
The second set of players saw intense competition as well. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal attracted an impressive Rs 18 crore bid from PBKS, while former LSG skipper KL Rahul was snapped up by DC for Rs 14 crore in what many consider a bargain.
 
Arshdeep Singh and Rabada shine in the auction 
Among the other big names, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh became the first player sold at the auction, fetching Rs 18 crore from PBKS via the RTM card. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 10.75 crore.
 
Shami, Starc, and Buttler find new homes
  India pacer Mohammed Shami, fresh off an injury comeback, joined SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10 crore. Australian veteran Mitchell Starc, once the most expensive IPL player, went to DC for Rs 11.75 crore this time. England’s Jos Buttler joined GT for Rs 15.75 crore, adding firepower to their lineup.
 
Auction hosted overseas for the second year
  This marks the second consecutive year the IPL auction has been held overseas, following last year’s event in Dubai. With marquee players commanding massive bids and record-breaking deals, the IPL auction once again showcased the high-stakes drama fans have come to expect.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

