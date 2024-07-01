Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2025, New role for DK! RCB appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach

Karthik had a spectacular IPL 2024 season for RCB where he played the role of a finisher and scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22 with a massive strike-rate of 187.36.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik to don coach's hat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025 auction, which is likely to take place in December.

Anish Kumar Nee Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who failed to win an IPL trophy in 17 editions of the cash-rich league, appointed cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthi as the batting coach and mentor on Monday (July 1).

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik, back into RCB in an all-new avatar. DK will be the batting coach and mentor of the RCB men's team," RCB posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army," the post added.

 
Describing this as an exciting opportunity, Karthik stated: "Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I am truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value.

More From This Section

IPL 2024 Eliminator RR vs RCB highlights

IPL's business value rose by 6.5% to $16.4 billion in 2024: Houlihan Lokey

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

IPL's impact player must be revealed at toss, says Sourav Ganguly

Riyan Parag in IPL 2024

At some point, you will have to pick me for India, says confident Riyan

Justin Langer in Dharavi

Justin Langer's Dharavi experience: When luxury met with penury in Mumbai

Gautam Gambhir

Bayliss, McCullum to England; Gambhir for India? Rise of KKR coach's stocks


"I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure.

"It is also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength," he stated in a release issued by RCB.

 
Dinesh Karthik's record as RCB player

The cricketer, who is also into commentary, had a spectacular last season for RCB where he played the role of a finisher and scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22 with a massive strike-rate of 187.36.

He was given an emotional farewell after RCB lost the Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals.

Dinesh Karthik IPL record

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter played 257 matches in IPL representing five franchises—Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and RCB.

He amassed 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32.

Dinesh Karthik India record
 
Playing for India, Karthik scored 1,752 runs and struck nine half-centuries in 94 ODI matches.

In 26 Tests, Karthik has 1,025 runs to his name, which includes a century against Bangladesh.

In 60 T20Is, he has scored 686 runs at an average of 26.38 with a 142-plus strike-rate.


Also Read

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra reveals five ingredients that made him an Olympic champion

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik retires from all forms of competitive cricket on 39th b'day

Dinesh Karthik

Shastri to Karthik: Full list of commentators for T20 World Cup 2024

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik: Man of comebacks calls time on IPL and international career

Dinesh Karthik

Up to Rohit, Dravid & Agarkar to pick me for T20 World Cup 2024: Karthik

Topics : Dinesh Karthik Indian Premier League IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon