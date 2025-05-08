Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, PBKS batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, PBKS batters vs DC bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the PBKS vs DC match here. The players' battle stats will help you create your Punjab vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 based on facts

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
A high-stakes clash awaits as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on Wednesday, May 8. With just a few matches left in the league stage, both teams find themselves under pressure to perform. DC are still in the playoff race, sitting fifth with 12 points, but recent home losses have dented their momentum. PBKS, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination after another defeat—this time against Gujarat Titans. Both sides will be eager to bounce back—DC to solidify their top-four push, and PBKS to keep slim hopes alive in front of their home crowd. 
 
 
Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 11
  • Wins: 7
  • Losses: 3
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 63.63%
 
Axar Patel’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

  • Matches: 11
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses: 4
  • Tied: 1
  • Win percentage: 54.54%
PBKS Playing 11 vs DC (Probable) 
Punjab Kings arrive in Dharamsala brimming with confidence after a strong season that has seen them notch seven wins from 11 games. Prabhsimran Singh has been their star at the top, with Shreyas Iyer anchoring the middle order and guiding the team with calm authority. The return to form of Yuzvendra Chahal—including a recent hat-trick—has added bite to their spin attack. Arshdeep Singh remains lethal with the new ball, while support bowlers like Omarzai, Vyshak, and Jansen have delivered under pressure. PBKS look settled across departments and will aim to secure a top-two spot with another dominant showing.
 
PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. 
 
Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey
 
PBKS Squad for IPL 2025: 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
DC Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable) 
Delhi Capitals are in dire need of a turnaround as they continue to slide after a promising start. Their top order has faltered repeatedly, with Karun Nair’s promotion and Abishek Porel’s inconsistency hurting them. KL Rahul remains the key with the bat, but support has been patchy. The lower order—featuring Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, and Nigam—showed resilience in the last game, offering hope. The bowling, spearheaded by Mitchell Starc and bolstered by Kuldeep, Axar, and Nigam, needs to strike early to contain PBKS’s explosive batters. DC will be banking on a batting-friendly pitch to finally spark a revival.
 
DC Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.   
Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma
 
DC Squad for IPL 2025: 
Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar
 
PBKS vs DC Key Player Battles 
Name Bowler Inn. B R SR Dots 4s 6s
Abishek Porel Yuzvendra Chahal 3 13 18 138.46 6 1 1
Axar Patel Yuzvendra Chahal 9 35 46 131.43 16 3 3
Axar Patel Azmatullah Omarzai 1 8 6 75 5 1 0
Axar Patel Arshdeep Singh 2 7 10 142.86 2 1 0
Axar Patel Marcus Stoinis 2 6 8 133.33 3 0 1
Faf du Plessis Marcus Stoinis 7 55 62 112.73 21 5 2
Faf du Plessis Marco Jansen 8 53 86 162.26 21 11 4
Faf du Plessis Azmatullah Omarzai 3 16 24 150 9 2 2
Karun Nair Yuzvendra Chahal 6 31 33 106.45 12 4 0
Lokesh Rahul Yuzvendra Chahal 12 90 144 160 19 10 7
Lokesh Rahul Marcus Stoinis 8 48 74 154.17 16 8 3
Lokesh Rahul Arshdeep Singh 3 25 31 124 13 4 1
Lokesh Rahul Nehal Wadhera 1 7 5 71.43 2 0 0
Lokesh Rahul Shashank Singh 1 6 5 83.33 1 0 0
Tristan Stubbs Arshdeep Singh 6 24 45 187.5 9 8 1
Tristan Stubbs Yuzvendra Chahal 2 12 21 175 3 2 1
Josh Inglis Mitchell Starc 2 35 17 48.57 27 2 0
Josh Inglis Dushmantha Chameera 5 19 25 131.58 7 2 1
Josh Inglis Kuldeep Yadav 1 9 7 77.78 3 0 0
Marco Jansen Axar Patel 4 13 21 161.54 6 3 1
Marcus Stoinis Kuldeep Yadav 18 112 128 114.29 44 10 5
Marcus Stoinis Dushmantha Chameera 8 28 39 139.29 9 4 1
Shashank Singh Thangarasu Natarajan 1 9 14 155.56 2 2 0
Shashank Singh Dushmantha Chameera 1 6 18 300 3 0 3
Shreyas Iyer Axar Patel 5 46 68 147.83 11 7 2
Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav 7 43 64 148.84 9 2 4
Shreyas Iyer Dushmantha Chameera 7 43 66 153.49 13 8 1
Shreyas Iyer Mitchell Starc 6 31 33 106.45 17 4 1
Shreyas Iyer Karun Nair 1 6 11 183.33 1 2 0
 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

