IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to resume their IPL 2025 journey as they go head-to-head with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the tournament. The clash will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8.  ALSO READ: Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host PBKS vs MI match on May 11
 
PBKS, currently placed third on the points table, have notched up seven victories from ten games and will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top tier. A win against DC could strengthen their bid for a top-two finish, which would give them a crucial advantage in the playoffs.
 
 
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are trying to regain momentum after a dip in form. Despite a promising start to the season, they’ve now suffered back-to-back defeats. With six wins from eleven matches, DC sit fifth in the standings and will be eager to return to winning ways and push for a playoff spot.
 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The PBKS vs DC match is scheduled for Thursday, 8 May 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 start?
The PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the PBKS vs DC match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

