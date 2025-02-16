Business Standard

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals full schedule, RR full squad, streaming

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will start their season against SRH in an away game

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

The two-time IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. They will then move to their temporary home in Guwahati, facing Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30. 
 
The team will hit the road in April, starting with a match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on April 5, followed by a trip to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on April 9. RR will then return to Jaipur on April 13 for a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before heading to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 16.
 
 
Back at home, RR will host Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 before an away match against RCB in Bengaluru on April 24. They will then play Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, followed by a crucial home fixture against Mumbai Indians on May 1.
 
In the final stretch, RR will face KKR in Kolkata on May 4, CSK in Chennai on May 12, and conclude their league campaign with a home clash against Punjab Kings on May 16.
 
RR full schedule for IPL 2025:
 
RR Full schedule for IPL 2025
Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
23-Mar Match 2 SRH vs RR Hyderabad Sun
26-Mar Match 6 RR vs KKR Guwahati Wed
30-Mar Match 11 RR vs CSK Guwahati Sun
05-Apr Match 18 PBKS vs RR New Chandigarh Sat
09-Apr Match 23 GT vs RR Ahmedabad Wed
13-Apr Match 28 RR vs RCB Jaipur Sun
16-Apr Match 32 DC vs RR Delhi Wed
19-Apr Match 36 RR vs LSG Jaipur Sat
24-Apr Match 42 RCB vs RR Bengaluru Thu
28-Apr Match 47 RR vs GT Jaipur Mon
01-May Match 50 RR vs MI Jaipur Thu
04-May Match 53 KKR vs RR Kolkata Sun
12-May Match 63 CSK vs RR Chennai Mon
16-May Match 67 RR vs PBKS Jaipur Fri
 

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

