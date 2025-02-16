IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals full schedule, RR full squad, streaming

The two-time IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. They will then move to their temporary home in Guwahati, facing Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30.
The team will hit the road in April, starting with a match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on April 5, followed by a trip to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on April 9. RR will then return to Jaipur on April 13 for a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before heading to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 16.
Back at home, RR will host Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 before an away match against RCB in Bengaluru on April 24. They will then play Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, followed by a crucial home fixture against Mumbai Indians on May 1.
In the final stretch, RR will face KKR in Kolkata on May 4, CSK in Chennai on May 12, and conclude their league campaign with a home clash against Punjab Kings on May 16.
RR full schedule for IPL 2025:
|RR Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|23-Mar
|Match 2
|SRH vs RR
|Hyderabad
|Sun
|26-Mar
|Match 6
|RR vs KKR
|Guwahati
|Wed
|30-Mar
|Match 11
|RR vs CSK
|Guwahati
|Sun
|05-Apr
|Match 18
|PBKS vs RR
|New Chandigarh
|Sat
|09-Apr
|Match 23
|GT vs RR
|Ahmedabad
|Wed
|13-Apr
|Match 28
|RR vs RCB
|Jaipur
|Sun
|16-Apr
|Match 32
|DC vs RR
|Delhi
|Wed
|19-Apr
|Match 36
|RR vs LSG
|Jaipur
|Sat
|24-Apr
|Match 42
|RCB vs RR
|Bengaluru
|Thu
|28-Apr
|Match 47
|RR vs GT
|Jaipur
|Mon
|01-May
|Match 50
|RR vs MI
|Jaipur
|Thu
|04-May
|Match 53
|KKR vs RR
|Kolkata
|Sun
|12-May
|Match 63
|CSK vs RR
|Chennai
|Mon
|16-May
|Match 67
|RR vs PBKS
|Jaipur
|Fri