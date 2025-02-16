IPL 2025: MI start with CSK El Clasico; check full schedule and venues

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a thrilling clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. They will then travel to Ahmedabad on March 29 to take on Gujarat Titans, before playing their first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31.
The team will face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 4, followed by a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7. MI will then head to Delhi on April 13 to battle Delhi Capitals before returning home to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17 and arch-rivals CSK on April 20.
An away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23 will be followed by a home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on April 27. Entering the final phase, MI will face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 1, then host Gujarat Titans on May 6.
Their last two league matches include a May 11 showdown against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala and a final home game against Delhi Capitals on May 15.
MI full schedule for IPL 2025:
|MI Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|23-Mar
|Match 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs MI
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Sun
|29-Mar
|Match 9
|Gujarat Titans vs MI
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Sat
|31-Mar
|Match 12
|MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Mon
|04-Apr
|Match 16
|Lucknow Super Giants vs MI
|Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
|Fri
|07-Apr
|Match 21
|MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Mon
|13-Apr
|Match 29
|Delhi Capitals vs MI
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Sun
|17-Apr
|Match 33
|MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Thu
|20-Apr
|Match 38
|MI vs Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Sun
|23-Apr
|Match 41
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs MI
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Wed
|27-Apr
|Match 45
|MI vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Sun
|01-May
|Match 50
|Rajasthan Royals vs MI
|Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, Jaipur
|Thu
|06-May
|Match 56
|MI vs Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Tue
|11-May
|Match 61
|Punjab Kings vs MI
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
|Sun
|15-May
|Match 66
|MI vs Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Thu