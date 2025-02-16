Business Standard

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, KKR full squad, streaming

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, KKR full squad, streaming

The defending champions will play three of their first five matches at their home ground, Eden Gardens

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH highlights. Photo: Sportzpics

KKR in IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, are set to begin their IPL 2025 season with a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The team will then travel to Guwahati on March 26 to take on Rajasthan Royals before heading to Mumbai on March 31 for a tough battle against Mumbai Indians.
 
Returning to their home ground, KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 3) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 6) in back-to-back matches. Their away fixtures include key games against Chennai Super Kings (April 11) in Chennai and Punjab Kings (April 15) in New Chandigarh. 
 
 
The second half of the campaign sees KKR hosting Gujarat Titans on April 21 and Punjab Kings again on April 26. They then take on Delhi Capitals in Delhi on April 29 before facing Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at home in May.
 
KKR's final phase includes Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 10) in Hyderabad and a crucial match against RCB (May 17) in Bengaluru.

KKR full schedule for IPL 2025:
 
KKR Full schedule for IPL 2025
Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
22-Mar Match 1 KKR vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Sat
26-Mar Match 6 Rajasthan Royals vs KKR Guwahati Wed
31-Mar Match 12 Mumbai Indians vs KKR Mumbai Mon
03-Apr Match 15 KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Thu
06-Apr Match 19 KKR vs Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Sun
11-Apr Match 25 Chennai Super Kings vs KKR Chennai Fri
15-Apr Match 31 Punjab Kings vs KKR New Chandigarh Tue
21-Apr Match 39 KKR vs Gujarat Titans Kolkata Mon
26-Apr Match 44 KKR vs Punjab Kings Kolkata Sat
29-Apr Match 48 Delhi Capitals vs KKR Delhi Tue
06-May Match 53 KKR vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Sun
07-May Match 57 KKR vs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Wed
10-May Match 60 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs KKR Hyderabad Sat
17-May Match 68 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs KKR Bengaluru Sat
 

Full list of players bought by KKR

 
List of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Venkatesh Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 23,75,00,000 Capped
2 Anrich Nortje Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,50,00,000 Capped
3 Quinton De Kock Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,60,00,000 Capped
4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,00,00,000 Uncapped
5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
6 Vaibhav Arora Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,80,00,000 Uncapped
7 Rovman Powell Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Capped
8 Mayank Markande Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
   
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Rinku Singh (13 cr)
Retention 2 Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr)
Retention 3 Sunil Narine (12 cr)
Retention 4 Andre Russell (12 cr)
Retention 5 Harshit Rana (4 cr)
Retention 6 Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)
 
 

Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

