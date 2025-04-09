IPL 2025 GT vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

In what promises to be a closely contested clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.
Gujarat Titans will aim for their fourth consecutive win as they face Rajasthan Royals while also eyeing their second home victory of the season. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will look to build on their recent momentum after back-to-back wins over CSK and PBKS, targeting a third straight triumph in this clash.
But who will seize the momentum? More importantly, how can fans watch this action-packed game live? Find all the broadcast and live streaming details below. Check GT vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
IPL 2025 GT vs RR Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 GT vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 9 (Wednesday).
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between GT and RR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 9?
The IPL 2025 match between GT and RR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between GT and RR live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the GT vs RR match in India on both its app and website.