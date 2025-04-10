IPL 2025 RCB vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take each other on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight in the 24th match of IPL 2025.
RCB has been in strong form, winning three of their first four matches this season. In their most recent outing, they triumphed over the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede Stadium. Captain Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar both scored impressive half-centuries, while Jitesh Sharma's explosive 40* off 19 balls helped RCB reach a total of 221/5. Despite a spirited effort from Mumbai, who managed 209/9, Krunal Pandya’s brilliant four-wicket haul was key in RCB’s victory. Check RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals remain undefeated in IPL 2025, having won all three of their matches. Under the leadership of Axar Patel, DC secured a 25-run victory against Chennai Super Kings in their last match. KL Rahul played a pivotal role, scoring a crucial half-century while opening the batting for the first time for DC. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with valuable contributions. DC set a challenging target of 184/6 and restricted CSK to 158/5, earning their third consecutive win of the season.
Also Read
IPL 2025 RCB vs DC Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 RCB VS DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch RCB vs DC in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 10 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Chinnaswamyi Stadium in Bangalore
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match start on April 10?
The IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in India?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the RCB vs DC match in India on both its app and website.