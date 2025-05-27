Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's takes back Mankad appeal by Digvesh Rathi vs RCB

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's takes back Mankad appeal by Digvesh Rathi vs RCB

Although Digvesh did break the stumps while Jitesh was out of his crease, it was Pant who chose to withdraw the appeal just in time, before the third umpire could confirm the dismissal.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

In a moment that surprised fans at the Ekana Stadium during the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rishabh Pant displayed true sportsmanship by withdrawing LSG's appeal after Digvesh Rathi attempted to run out RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end, a dismissal commonly referred to as a "Mankad."

Although Digvesh did break the stumps while Jitesh was out of his crease, it was Pant who chose to withdraw the appeal just in time, before the third umpire could confirm the dismissal. Witnessing this act of sportsmanship, Jitesh Sharma walked over and hugged Pant to express his gratitude for the gesture.

Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

