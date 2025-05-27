IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

We’ve reached the final league match of IPL 2025, Match 70, and the energy is sky-high! Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight.
Though LSG are no longer in the playoff race, RCB are charging forward with strong momentum, aiming to secure a coveted top-two finish. With pride and critical points on the line, this clash promises high stakes and intense action.
Led by Rishabh Pant, LSG have recorded 6 wins and 7 losses this season, officially ending their playoff journey. However, they aren’t backing down quietly. In their previous match, they knocked out Gujarat Titans with a convincing 33-run win, showing they're still ready to battle.
RCB, currently placed third on the table, have 8 victories from 13 matches, with one game washed out. A win in this fixture would seal their spot in the Qualifier round, giving them a significant advantage. Coming off a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, they’ll be eager to bounce back and close the league stage on a high.
LSG vs RCB broadcast details
IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Telecast and Streaming Details
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
The LSG vs RCB match is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 2025.
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 start?
The LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 in India?
The LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the LSG vs RCB match live in India?
You can stream the LSG vs RCB match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.