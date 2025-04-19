Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 RR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 RR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check the live telecast and live streaming details of the IPL 2025 encounter between RR and LSG here.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match number 36 of the IPL 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals hosting the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the second match of the double header on Saturday. The Royals would love to get back to winning ways after suffering a disappointing loss by the hands of Delhi Capitals in a super over last time. 
 
The Super Giatns on the other hand are also seeking a win as they too faced defeat when they took on the Chennai Super Kings at home last time around. Rishabh Pant and co. would be looking to enter the top 3 by getting into double digits in terms of points on the night. Whereas the Royals would just be looking to get a good run of form going and them think about getting into the top 3 this year.
 
 
IPL 2025 RR vs LSG broadcast details
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?
The match between RR and LSG in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 19 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match start on April 19?
The match between RR and LSG on April 19 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between RR and LSG in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between RR and LSG in India?
JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.

Topics : Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

