Delhi Capitals cricket academy forms partnership with UK cricket academy

The aim of the association is to identify and nurture young players and help improve and enhance their cricketing skills.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have partnered with former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood to launch two cricket academies at UK's Farringtons School and William Perkin CofE High School respectively.

The name of the cricket centre is Delhi Capitals Saj Mahmood Cricket Academy.

The aim of the association is to identify and nurture young players and help improve and enhance their cricketing skills.

Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said, "We are very excited to expand the Delhi Capitals footprint to the UK with this partnership with Saj and his academy. At Delhi Capitals, it is our aim to give budding cricketers the best possible platform and opportunities to help realise their dream of playing professional cricket at the highest level."  Speaking on the partnership, Sajid Mahmood, owner and head coach of the academy, said, "we are thankful to the Delhi Capitals for joining hands with us and we look forward to creating a big talent pool. We will have the support of ECB-certified coaching staff at the academy who will look after the trainees.

 

"This is a ground-breaking move marking the first ever IPL franchise launching two academies together. Delhi, welcome to London."  The first session of the academy is scheduled for January 12 next year.

Topics : Delhi Capitals IPL

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

