IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings announce FedEx as their lead sponsor

Besides the IPL Team in India, the company would also be the principal sponsor for the professional Twenty20 cricket team Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings. Photo: X

Global transportation company Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has signed a multi-year agreement to become the principal sponsor and official logistics partner for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, the company said.

Besides the IPL Team in India, the company would also be the principal sponsor for the professional Twenty20 cricket team Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa, FedEx Airline, said Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer (International) Richard Smith.

The association with the Super Kings further strengthens FedEx's ties to high-profile sports, blending the excitement of cricket with the company's hallmark values of trust and reliability, the statement issued on Friday added.

 

"Sports transcend borders, uniting communities through passion, resilience, and shared experiences. Cricket is the heart and soul of India, a strategic market for FedEx, and this collaboration reflects our dedication to energising the growth and prosperity of businesses and people across the country and beyond," Smith said.

Following this association, FedEx will leverage its extensive global network and advanced digital tools to ensure the efficient transportation of team kits, match equipment, and official materials from India to Johannesburg, the United States, and the players of the IPL franchise.

"Our collaboration with the Super Kings mirrors this drive for excellence and growth, aligning with our focus on delivering transformative solutions that power success. Together, we celebrate a legacy of achieving new milestones, both on the field and in the world of trade and commerce," said Karni Viswanathan, President (MEISA) at FedEx.

Chennai Super Kings' Chief Executive Officer KS Viswanathan and Chief Operating Officer Ankit Baldi were also present at the event.As part of the agreement, the FedEx logo will feature prominently on the back of the team jerseys, symbolising a shared focus on performance and reliability, it said.

"The global presence and reputation of FedEx for innovation make them an ideal partner as we take the Super Kings' story to new horizons. Together, we hope to deliver unforgettable moments both on and off the field," KS Viswanathan said.

The collaboration will mark the Indian Premier League and SA20 seasons beginning in 2025, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

