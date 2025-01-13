Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Gujarat Giants start training camp in Surat ahead of season 18

IPL 2025: Gujarat Giants start training camp in Surat ahead of season 18

GT started their training camp in Surat on Monday, January 13, with players like Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, and Jayant Yadav present at the camp

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 season of India’s franchise-based cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is approaching, with the tournament scheduled to begin in March after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Following a successful IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year, teams have now begun their preparations. The first to commence their training is the IPL 2022 champions and one of the youngest teams in the league, Gujarat Titans (GT).
 
The Titans won the IPL trophy in their debut season and finished as runners-up in 2023 after losing the final to Chennai Super Kings. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024, raising concerns within the team’s management. To ensure they secure a playoff spot in IPL 2025, GT began their training camp in Surat on Monday, January 13, with players like Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, and Jayant Yadav in attendance.
 
 
Multiple players in attendance 
The training camp on Monday saw key players, including Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, and Arshad Khan, join the squad alongside the coaching and support staff. The early practice aims to acclimatise the players to the new and redesigned team environment after the IPL 2025 auction. 

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla reveals new start dates for IPL 2025 and WPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer appointed Punjab Kings captain ahead of IPL 2025 season

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, other cricketers, to be summoned in Rs 450 cr Ponzi scam case

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India with Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians.

MI to sport Lauritz Knudsen logo on official jerseys: CEO Deepak Sharma

Lalit Modi

HC imposes cost of Rs 1 lakh on Lalit Modi for plea seeking BCCI to pay ED

 
Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 auction 
GT executed a well-planned strategy during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, aiming to strengthen specific areas of their squad. Having retained captain Shubman Gill and four key players, GT made a significant impact by acquiring England's Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore—one of the highest bids of the auction.
 
The franchise focused on bolstering their pace attack with the addition of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada—all proven IPL performers. They also secured spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore. GT’s strategy demonstrated a preference for experienced players, signalling their intent for immediate success.
 
In addition to marquee signings, they added utility players like Mahipal Lomror, R Sai Kishore, Glenn Phillips, and Gerald Coetzee, along with backups such as Jayant Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

More From This Section

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings announce FedEx as their lead sponsor

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians along with Lauritz Knudsen leadership unveils the logo that will feature on Mumbai Indians jersey

IPL 2025: Lauritz Knudsen partners with Mumbai Indians as principal sponsor

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood excited for RCB comeback

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp

IPL 2025: Pandya admits Ishan's skill set made auction return difficult

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals cricket academy forms partnership with UK cricket academy

Topics : Indian Premier League IPL auction Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon