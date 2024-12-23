Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 02:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MI to sport Lauritz Knudsen logo on official jerseys: CEO Deepak Sharma

MI to sport Lauritz Knudsen logo on official jerseys: CEO Deepak Sharma

With an investment of Rs 850 crore in energy and e-mobility, Lauritz Knudsen strengthens its role in India's sustainable growth, says Deepak Sharma, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India with Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India with Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lauritz Knudsen, part of the Schneider Electric Group and a key player in India’s electrical and automation sector, partnered with Mumbai Indians as their Principal Partner for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
 
In an email interview with Business Standard, Deepak Sharma, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said the collaboration with Mumbai Indians, one of IPL’s most successful franchises, will enhance Lauritz Knudsen’s brand presence and connect with cricket fans across India.
 
Sharma outlined the roadmap for the partnership, highlighting how Lauritz Knudsen will benefit from its association with the Akash Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians.
 
“The Lauritz Knudsen logo will feature prominently on Mumbai Indians’ jerseys and training apparel. This visibility will be supported by a multi-channel marketing campaign, including ATL (above-the-line), BTL (below-the-line), digital, and public relations platforms,” he stated.
 
 
He further elaborated on how the sponsorship deal will help Lauritz Knudsen gain visibility and strengthen its position as a trusted leader in innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Also Read

WPL 2025 auction

WPL 2025 auction: Full list of players bought by all five teams with price

WPL 2025 auction highlights

WPL 2025 Auction HIGHLIGHTS: Simran and Deandra most expensive with Rs 1.90 and 1.70 CR bids

Most expensive players in WPL history

WPL 2025 auction: Most expensive players in the tournament's history

WPL 2025 remaining slots of the teams

WPL 2025 auction: Remaining purse of all five teams and available slots

WPL 2025 auction live timings (IST)

WPL 2025 auction live time today, streaming, remaining slots, telecast

 
Below are edited excerpts from the interview with Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India, and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India.
 
What inspired Lauritz Knudsen to partner with Mumbai Indians, and what synergies do you see between the two brands?
 
Lauritz Knudsen, formerly L&T Switchgear and now part of Schneider Electric Group, is a leading force in India’s electrical and automation sector. This partnership aligns with our vision of driving India’s energy transformation. 
 
Lauritz Knudsen will feature its logo on Mumbai Indians’ jerseys and training apparel, engaging with a global fan base of over 50 million from the 2025 season. This collaboration enhances brand recognition and fosters deeper customer connections.  
 
Mumbai Indians and Lauritz Knudsen share values of innovation, excellence, and success. Just as Mumbai Indians nurture talent and foster growth in cricket, Lauritz Knudsen empowers businesses with advanced energy solutions and transformative technologies.
 
As the principal partner of Mumbai Indians, what initiatives can fans expect from Lauritz Knudsen in the upcoming IPL season?
 
The fans can expect impactful engagement strategies starting from the 2025 season. Lauritz Knudsen’s logo will feature on Mumbai Indians’ official jersey and key team assets, supported by campaigns across ATL, BTL, digital, and public relations channels.  
 
These initiatives aim to strengthen connections with cricket fans and communities, reinforcing Lauritz Knudsen’s position as a trusted leader in innovation and customer-centric solutions.
 
How do you think the partnership with Mumbai Indians will help Lauritz Knudsen connect with Indian audiences and promote its brand value?
 
This partnership offers a platform to engage with the Indian audiences, amplifying Lauritz Knudsen’s values of trust, innovation, and customer focus.  
 
Our Rs 850 crore investment in renewable energy, e-mobility, and infrastructure development demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth. With a network of over 1,500 partners, Lauritz Knudsen reaches residential, agriculture, commercial, and industrial sectors, crucial for India’s economic growth.  
 
The collaboration enhances visibility and strengthens our position as a leader in shaping India’s future through innovation.
 
What role do you believe sports sponsorships, like the one with Mumbai Indians, play in promoting brand awareness and engagement in India?
 
Sports sponsorships in India, especially cricket, provide a powerful platform for brand awareness and engagement. This partnership with Mumbai Indians connects Lauritz Knudsen with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful interactions and promoting values of excellence, passion, and commitment.  
 
By associating with one of India’s iconic teams, Lauritz Knudsen aims to create lasting impressions and strengthen connections with customers.
 
How does Lauritz Knudsen's partnership with Mumbai Indians align with its overall business strategy and goals in India?
 
The partnership aligns with our strategy to drive engagement and expand across key sectors. With an Rs 850 crore capex outlay, 2025 marks a pivotal year for growth and innovation. 
 
By leveraging Mumbai Indians’ visibility and emotional connect, we aim to penetrate under-represented markets and modernise agriculture and local businesses, strengthening Lauritz Knudsen’s position as a trusted partner in India’s growth.
 
How much will Lauritz Knudsen invest in sports going forward?
 
We will expand our presence in sports sponsorships, including the Mumbai Indians partnership starting in 2025. Schneider Electric’s collaboration with Rajasthan Royals further underscores our commitment.  
 
We prioritise long-term partnerships that promote community engagement, talent empowerment, and innovation, with openness to exploring opportunities in other sports.
 
As a brand, what values do you think Mumbai Indians embody, and how do those values align with Lauritz Knudsen's own brand ethos?
 
Mumbai Indians exemplify excellence, resilience, and innovation, mirroring Lauritz Knudsen’s ethos. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen our connection with communities and deliver innovation and long-term success for our customers and India.
 
Are there any plans for Lauritz Knudsen to engage with Mumbai Indians' players or participate in any community outreach programmes with the team?
 
We are finalising plans for the new season and look forward to collaborating with Mumbai Indians to build deeper community connections and bring our values to life through storytelling.

More From This Section

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings announce FedEx as their lead sponsor

Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians along with Lauritz Knudsen leadership unveils the logo that will feature on Mumbai Indians jersey

IPL 2025: Lauritz Knudsen partners with Mumbai Indians as principal sponsor

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood excited for RCB comeback

Ishan Kishan spooky entry into MI pre season IPL 2024 camp

IPL 2025: Pandya admits Ishan's skill set made auction return difficult

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals cricket academy forms partnership with UK cricket academy

Topics : Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Indian Cricket Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon