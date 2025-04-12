Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GT's Glenn Phillips ruled out of remainder of IPL 2025 due to groin injury

GT's Glenn Phillips ruled out of remainder of IPL 2025 due to groin injury

"Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery," the franchise said in an official statement

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Apr 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips returned to New Zealand after suffering a groin injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6.
 
“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” the franchise said in an official statement.   
Glenn Phillips career stats
Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innins Runs Ball Faced Highest score Average Strike Rate NO 4s 6s 50 100
Test 15 27 728 1005 87 33.09 72.44 5 71 25 5 0
ODI 44 36 1112 1091 106 39.71 101.93 8 80 47 5 1
T20 83 74 1928 1372 108 31.1 140.53 12 138 91 10 2
IPL 8 8 65 55 25 9.29 118.19 1 3 6 0 0
Bowling Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Balls bowled Runs conceded Wkts Avg Econ SR BBI BBM 5w 10w
Test 15 19 1602 963 31 31.06 3.61 51.68 5/45 5/45 1 0
ODI 44 29 726 737 16 46.06 6.09 45.38 3/37 3/37 0 0
T20 83 13 128 157 6 26.17 7.36 21.33 3/6 3/6 0 0
IPL 8 4 30 40 2 20 8 15 1/10 1/10 0 0
 
 

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

