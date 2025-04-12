GT's Glenn Phillips ruled out of remainder of IPL 2025 due to groin injury

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips returned to New Zealand after suffering a groin injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6.
“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” the franchise said in an official statement.
|Glenn Phillips career stats
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innins
|Runs
|Ball Faced
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|NO
|4s
|6s
|50
|100
|Test
|15
|27
|728
|1005
|87
|33.09
|72.44
|5
|71
|25
|5
|0
|ODI
|44
|36
|1112
|1091
|106
|39.71
|101.93
|8
|80
|47
|5
|1
|T20
|83
|74
|1928
|1372
|108
|31.1
|140.53
|12
|138
|91
|10
|2
|IPL
|8
|8
|65
|55
|25
|9.29
|118.19
|1
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls bowled
|Runs conceded
|Wkts
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|BBI
|BBM
|5w
|10w
|Test
|15
|19
|1602
|963
|31
|31.06
|3.61
|51.68
|5/45
|5/45
|1
|0
|ODI
|44
|29
|726
|737
|16
|46.06
|6.09
|45.38
|3/37
|3/37
|0
|0
|T20
|83
|13
|128
|157
|6
|26.17
|7.36
|21.33
|3/6
|3/6
|0
|0
|IPL
|8
|4
|30
|40
|2
|20
|8
|15
|1/10
|1/10
|0
|0