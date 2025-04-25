Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: With 5 matches in hand, how can CSK book their place in playoffs?

IPL 2025: With 5 matches in hand, how can CSK book their place in playoffs?

When CSK won their first title in 2010, they qualified for the playoffs with 14 points on the points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) campaign in IPL 2025 has just gone from bad to worse as they lost their seventh game of the season to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today at MA Chidambaram Stadium by five wickets. CSK now have just four points after nine games played and will now need some hard work and a miracle to go in their favour if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. 
 
The MS Dhoni-led side are now left with five more matches to play and even if they win all, they can only reach 14 points, which might not be enough to secure them the playoff spot. However, if they play their hands right and win their remaining games with big margins, they can repeat history of qualifying with 14 points on the board.
 
 
Notably, CSK is only the second team besides Deccan Chargers who won the trophy after qualifying for the final four stage with 14 points. Deccan Chargers did it in 2009 before CSK repeated the history a year later in 2010.
 
CSK are currently the bottom-ranked team in the points table this season.

IPL 2025 points table:
 
IPL 2025 points table
POS Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.104
2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.657
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 12 0.472
4 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.673
5 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.177
6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.054
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 6 0.212
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103
9 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.625
10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.302
 
CSK remaining matches in IPL 2025
 
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have five crucial matches remaining in their IPL 2025 campaign as they aim to stay in contention for the playoffs. Their next fixture is a home clash against Punjab Kings on April 30, followed by an away encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 3. CSK will then travel to face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7, before returning to Chepauk for their final home game against Rajasthan Royals on May 12. They will wrap up their league stage with an away match against Gujarat Titans on May 18. Each of these games will be vital for CSK's playoff hopes in a tightly contested season.

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

