IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings

IPL 2025 Points Table: Latest Team Rankings, Orange & Purple cap standings

Catch all the latest IPL 2025 updates, featuring the revised points table and the current leaders in the Orange and Purple Cap races

IPL 2025 Points Table

IPL 2025 Points Table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in match number 43 of IPL 2025 to finally secure their third win of the season. With this win, SRH have jumped to the number eight spot, replacing Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings, with the loss, continue to trail at number 10 spot in the points table. 
 
The standings at the top of the table remain the same, with Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru still in the top three with 12 points each, while Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are the next three with 10 points each.
 
 
The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are number seven with six points and a superior net run rate.
 
IPL 2025 Points Table:

IPL 2025 points table
POS Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.104
2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.657
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 12 0.472
4 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.673
5 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.177
6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.054
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 6 0.212
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 6 -1.103
9 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.625
10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 4 -1.302
 
What do all 10 teams need to do to confirm their place in the playoffs?
 
If we look at the history of IPL, 16 points on the points table have proven more than enough for any team to book their place in the final four. Keeping that record in mind, check which team needs how many wins to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025.
 
Gujarat Titans: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2
 
Delhi Capitals: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 2
 
Punjab Kings: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 3
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 2
 
Lucknow Super Giants: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 3
 
Kolkata Knight Riders: Remaining matches – 6; Wins required – 5
 
Mumbai Indians: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 3
 
Rajasthan Royals: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 5 (Could reach 14 points but need other results to go their way.)
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 5
 
Chennai Super Kings: Remaining matches – 5; Wins required – 5 (Could reach 14 points but need other results to go their way.)
 
Who is leading IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard?
 
GT's Sai Sudharsan is still going strong at the number one spot in the Orange Cap race with 417 runs under his belt. However, Virat Kohli, with his 70-run innings vs RR on Thursday, has jumped up to the number two spot with 392 runs to his name.
 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
POS Player Team Runs Matches Inns HS Avg 100 50 4s 6s
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 417 8 8 82 52.13 0 5 42 15
2 Virat Kohli RCB 392 9 9 73* 65.33 0 5 35 13
3 Nicholas Pooran LSG 377 9 9 87* 47.13 0 4 32 31
4 Suryakumar Yadav MI 373 9 9 68* 62.17 0 2 38 19
5 Jos Buttler GT 356 8 8 97* 71.2 0 3 40 13
6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 356 9 9 75 39.56 0 4 32 20
7 Mitchell Marsh LSG 344 8 8 81 43 0 4 33 18
8 Aiden Markram LSG 326 9 9 66 36.22 0 4 28 15
9 KL Rahul DC 323 7 7 93* 64.6 0 3 25 16
10 Shubman Gill GT 305 8 8 90 43.57 0 3 33 9
 
Who is leading IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard?
 
GT fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and RCB's Josh Hazlewood, with 16 wickets each, are the top two in the Purple Cap race. CSK’s Noor Ahmed, with his two-wicket spell against SRH, has jumped back to the number three spot with 14 wickets.
 
IPL 2025 Purple cap standings
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns BBI Econ 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 16 8 8 4 for 41 7.29 1 0
2 Josh Hazlewood RCB 16 9 9 4 for 33 8.37 1 0
3 Noor Ahmad CSK 14 9 9 4 for 18 7.91 1 0
4 Harshal Patel SRH 13 8 8 4 for 28 9.03 2 0
5 Kuldeep Yadav DC 12 8 8 3 for 22 6.5 0 0
6 Sai Kishore GT 12 8 8 3 for 30 8.22 0 0
7 Mohammed Siraj GT 12 8 8 4 for 17 8.84 1 0
8 Krunal Pandya RCB 12 9 9 4 for 45 8.85 1 0
9 Khaleel Ahmed CSK 12 9 9 3 for 29 9.06 0 0
10 Hardik Pandya MI 12 8 8 5 for 36 9.08 0 1
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

