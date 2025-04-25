IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In the match SRH skipper Pat cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025?
The CSK vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, April 25.
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025?
The match between CSK and SRH will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the match between CSK and SRH will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match start?
The CSK vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 25.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match between CSK and SRH will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the CSK vs SRH match live in India?
The match between CSK and SRH will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.