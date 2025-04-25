Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad her

CSK vs SRH broadcast details

CSK vs SRH broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In the match SRH skipper Pat cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

CSK vs SRH playing 11 today:  CSK playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana  Impact players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton  SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami  Impact players: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder  Here's what both captains said after toss:  MS Dhoni (CSK): Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. Almost in all the departments when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well. We want to get the process right and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games. We are looking at one game at a time and we are looking at few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to. We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best, I feel the old red sil wicket was a good one, the one before 2010 Champions Trophy.   Pat Cummins (SRH):  We gonna have a bowl first. Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of loses but it is a new venue and boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total and otherwise also, backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry. 

 
 
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH broadcast details

Also Read

CSK vs SRH head-to-head

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH head-to-head, Chennai weather forecast, toss stats

CSK vs MI

IPL 2025: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

CSK vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH playing 11, CSK batters vs SRH bowlers matchups

Anil Kumble

IPL 2025: RR are not using their resources efficiently, says Anil Kumble

Pitch report for CSK vs SRH

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium

 
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025? 
The CSK vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, April 25.
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025? 
The match between CSK and SRH will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the match between CSK and SRH will be held at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the match start? 
The CSK vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 25.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match between CSK and SRH will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the CSK vs SRH match live in India? 
The match between CSK and SRH will be streamed live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

More From This Section

RCB vs RR highlights

RCB vs RR highlights: Hazlewood helps RCB break winless run in Chinnaswamy

IPL

IPL 2025 points table: Team rankings, Orange and Purple cap standings

RCB vs RR broadcast details

IPL 2025 RCB vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

CSK vs SRH

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Sanju Samson

IPL 2025: What is the latest timeline on Sanju Samson's return for RR?

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon