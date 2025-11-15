Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR trade leg-spinner Markande to Mumbai Indians

Markande, who made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2018, enjoyed a breakout season with a memorable three-wicket haul in his very first match.

Mayank Markande moves to Mumbai Indians

Mayank Markande moves to Mumbai Indians

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians have strengthened their spin attack ahead of the IPL 2026 season by acquiring Mayank Markande from Kolkata Knight Riders in a confirmed trade move on Saturday. The transfer marks a homecoming for the leg-spinner, who made an impressive impact during his first stint with the franchise.  
A return to the Blue and Gold
 
Markande, who made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2018, enjoyed a breakout season with a memorable three-wicket haul in his very first match. His consistent performances earned him a key role in the squad that went on to win the 2019 IPL title.
 
 
With his return, MI regain a bowler who understands their system well and has previously thrived under their structure and leadership.
 
An aggressive spin option for MI
 
The 26-year-old brings an element of unpredictability, relying on sharp leg-breaks, subtle changes of pace and the confidence to attack batters in all phases of the innings. His adaptability to varied pitch conditions also makes him a valuable addition to MI’s evolving bowling group.
 
For Mumbai Indians, who have been looking to rebuild their spin reserves after veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla announced his retirement, Markande’s arrival adds depth, aggression and experience — attributes that will be crucial heading into IPL 2026.
 

More From This Section

IPL 2026 auction released players

Top 10 players that could be released from teams ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Sanju Samson

Will Sanju Samson's inclusion help CSK overcome 2025 debacle in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2026's biggest trade: Life comes full circle for Jadeja if he joins RR

IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026 auction to take place on December 15 in India: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG expected to bring in Abhay Sharma as new fielding coach for IPL 2026

Topics : Cricket News IPL News Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon