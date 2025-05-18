KL pips Kohli to become fastest Indian batter to hit 8000 runs in T20s

As Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during IPL 2025, DC's star batter KL Rahul completed an impressive milestone after the opening the innings with Faf du Plessis in what is an important clash for both the sides with regards to the IPL playoffs race this year. Check DC vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here KL pips Virat Kohli for impressive milestone
|Fastest players to reach 8000 runs in T20s (Innings)
|Player
|Innings to 8000 T20 Runs
|Chris Gayle
|213
|Babar Azam
|218
|KL Rahul*
|224
|Virat Kohli
|243
|Mohammad Rizwan
|244